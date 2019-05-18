Clinton house fire displaces family of five

A fire destroyed a Clinton home and displaced a family, according to reports from local officials.

The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 11:09 a.m. Monday at 1977 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton. Responding crews observed smoke coming from the residence and, upon arrival, crews began suppression activities. When conditions allowed, firefighters began an initial life safety search.

During the initial suppression effort, one Clinton firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion. The firefighter was transported to Sampson Regional as a precautionary measure and was released later that evening. He was expected to make a full recovery, Fire Chief Stephen K. Lovette said.

Crews stayed on the fire ground until 1 p.m. extinguishing hot spots and assisting with the investigation.

The Clinton Fire Department was assisted by Taylors Bridge, Halls and Turkey fire departments, along with Sampson County Emergency Management, Sampson County Animal Control and Sampson County EMS.

The scene was turned over to the Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Cffice for a continued investigation.

Lovette said he believed a family of five lived at the residence.

Renee White, social worker for Clinton City Schools, took to social media on Tuesday, the day after the fire, to request any clothing donations the community could give for the parents and their three boys. One is a student at L.C. Kerr School, one is at Sunset Avenue School and the oldest is at Clinton High.

For more information on that outreach, White can be contacted at [email protected]

Staff reports

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.