Taylors Bridge gets grant

The Taylors Bridge Fire Department has been awarded a grant through the state’s 2019 Volunteer Fire Department Fund, which has benefited the local department through the years and will once again bring needed funds to the Sampson agency.

The $5,662 matching grant will be used to purchase needed equipment, which Taylors Bridge Fire officials said would include three more complete sets of turnout gear to help protect firefighters, as well 18 new cancer particulate fire hoods.

“Fire and rescue organizations protect our communities large and small across North Carolina, but sometimes their budgets don’t grow with their responsibilities,” Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey said in a prepared statement issued by the N.C. Department of Insurance’s Office of the State Fire Marshal. “Our emergency service personnel should be supported with the best equipment and supplies needed to do their jobs correctly and safely.”

In a Facebook post, Taylors Bridge Fire Department expressed their excitement at being the recipient of the grant award, while thanking Causey and his staff for their continued support not only to Taylors Bridge but to volunteer fire departments across the state.

Taylors Bridge has received a total of $142,944.69 from the Volunteer Fire Department Fund since the program began 31 years ago. The N.C. General Assembly created the fund in 1988 to assist volunteer units in raising money for equipment and supplies.

The grant funds must be matched dollar-for-dollar for an amount up to $30,000, unless the department receives less than $50,000 per year from municipal and county funding, in which case the applicant matches $1 for each $3 in grant funds up to $30,000.

Since the program’s inception, the Department of Insurance has distributed close to $135 million to volunteer fire departments in North Carolina.

Causey specifically praised Taylors Bridge for its hard work.

“I know the Taylors Bridge Fire Department will use this money to serve their community even better,” he stated. “Thank you Chief Douglas (Allan) Williams for all of your hard work and thanks to your dedicated staff.”

No fire tax rate hike proposed

A request by the Taylors Bridge Fire Department to increase the fire tax rate for both of its established districts to 10 cents is not being recommended as part of the 2019-20 proposed county budget.

Taylors Bridge is planning to build a new substation and purchase a new fire truck in order to offer fire protection for 30 square miles of unprotected area south of Clinton. Williams said it would require acquisition of property, a small steel building and a fire engine.

Currently, a part of the fire district is outside of the 5-mile district recognized by the Insurance Service Office, meaning higher homeowner insurance premiums and potentially decreased or denied coverage.

A substation would serve that area, extending from Butler’s Crossroads to Garland Fire Department’s service district, and from Taylors Bridge’s current 5-mile boundary around Ozzie Road over to Boykin Bridge Road.

It is about 30 square miles that is unprotected — and untaxed.

Taylors Bridge does provide response to those areas, but Williams said a substation would mean improved fire protection and a lower insurance rate for property owners.

Last June, the rating at Taylors Bridge was lowered from a 9 to a 6.

“If we were to extend our district by building a substation in this area the residents would get the benefit of being in a ISO Class 6 rated district, which would greatly decrease homeowner insurance to properties inside the new 5-mile district,” Taylors Bridge Fire officials informed the county in a previous letter. “With the increased service in that area, the fire department would have to levy a fire tax on the previously untaxed area to support the venture.”

County manager Ed Causey said fire districts are still being verified, so a tax rate modification would have to wait.

“The county is in the process of verifying all the existing fire districts in GIS,” he stated in his budget message this week. “This process is involved and will not be completed before the end of the fiscal year. Thus, we are unable to recommend consideration of this rate increase at this time.“

State funds benefit growing fire department

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

