Dual enrollment to benefit students

Sampson Community College and N.C. State University signed an agreement for dual enrollment for students. Pictured are Dr. Louis Hunt, NCSU Sr. Vice Provost; Dr. Bill Starling, president of SCC; Wanda Capps, vice president of Academic Affairs; Erika Starling, chair of the Board of Trustees; and trustees Herb Sanderson, Chris Fann and Sandra Carroll. -

A partnership between Sampson Community College and a state university will allow students guaranteed admission through the collaboration.

The N.C. State Community College Collaboration, C3, is a dual admission, dual enrollment agreement between N.C. State and Sampson Community College. Officials from both colleges signed papers this week and made the partnership official.

“The NCSU C3 initiative is a structured and predictable pathway to foster achievement and success for Sampson Community College students,” Wanda Capps, vice president of academic affairs, said. “There are a number of reasons students may not be able to attend their ‘dream’ school immediately following high school graduation. This agreement provides students with an academic advisor not only here at Sampson, but also at N.C. State.”

C3 is intended for community college students from low to moderate income backgrounds with demonstrated potential for academic success who aspire to transfer from the local community college to N.C. State after completing their associate’s degree.

“This is tremendous development for this institution and our students,” SCC president Dr. Bill Starling said. “It gives at least another pathway for students that are interested in attending N.C. State to come through Sampson and apply and be competitively admitted.”

Through the program, students are offered support from both the community college and university to prepare them for the transition from a two-year institute to a four-year college.

“This prepares the student for a successful transition to N.C. State,” Capps said. “Students accepted into the program will have access to financial aid advising and planning to aid students in maximizing their aid and minimizing debt.”

The application deadline to be part of the C3 program is June 1. Students who have graduated from high school or are a community college student who has completed 30 credit hours of college work are eligible to apply.

Once accepted into the program, students have three years to complete their associate of arts, associate of science or associate of engineering degree at Sampson. After complete of the associate’s degree, with a 3.0 GPA or higher, C3 participants are guaranteed admission to N.C. State.

According to Capps, there are many benefits to the C3 program and Sampson’s partnership. Students will receive assistance from an N.C. State academic advisor, have direct access to N.C. State’s specialized online advising and course planning tools and have the opportunity to visit N.C. State’s campus and attend networking events with other C3 students.

Sampson’s motto, “Begin Here, Go Anywhere,” Capps said, is seen through the college’s partnership with N.C. State and other universities like East Carolina, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and Fayetteville State.

“This morning as I drove in and was admiring the campus, I was focused on the bridge being built to connect the walkways on either side of the Develop the East Project for the community,” Capps said. “This is what we are doing to connect students to universities — building bridges.”

SCC partners with N.C. State University

