Autryville alcohol sales public hearing set for Tuesday

AUTRYVILLE — The Town of Autryville is preparing for a public hearing to discuss the sale of beer and wine in the area, which is currently prohibited.

It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Town Hall, 215 S. Gray St., Autryville. A meeting was held in April and during that time commissioners listened to different view points from residents. Commissioners may vote to have the issue placed on the ballot in November for residents to make the final decision.

If approved by voters, the move could lead to a new convenience store and gas station in Autryville. The possible site owned by the Honeycutt family is located on the outskirts of town, east of Autryville.

According to the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission of North Carolina, other towns such as Clinton, Garland, Newton Grove and Garland allow alcohol to be sold in their areas, through various regulations. One of the last voting decisions in Sampson County was made in November 2017 when the majority of Garland residents voted in favor of unfortified wine sales among other types. Unfortified wines have 16 percent or less alcohol by volume.

During the April meeting, Autryville Mayor Larry Autry said he was in favor of having new businesses in town, but disapproved of the idea. The majority of commissioners on the board disagreed with the mayor, with economic matters being one of the reasons.

“I’m all for new business and the town needs new business,” Autry has said. “As a mayor and pastor, personally I don’t feel like that’s the route to go.”

One of the commissioners, Mickie Spell, believes economic growth is a good reason to show support.

“The town needs to grow or we’re going to die,” Spell said. “If you don’t grow, you won’t make it now. We’ve got to have more businesses and we’ve got to have customers.”

With new commerce, Spell believes there’s potential to increase home sales as well.

“It’s a plus-plus for the town of Autryville,” he said.

George Tyndall, a property owner who resides outside the city limits, was in favor of alcohol being sold in Autryville. During the talk, there were points made about negative elements that alcohol sales could bring, but Tyndall pointed out that spirits are still accessible in nearby areas.

“We’re going to have it anyway if they go across the county line, which is a mile away,” Tyndall said, referring to Cumberland County.

Autry would break a tie vote among commissioners, a rare occurrence on the five-member panel.

“We’re just trying to get some feedback,” Autry said last month about a decision being placed on a ballot in November. “There’s no need of going through the motions of getting it on the ballot if the residents are against it.”

Town meeting slated for Tuesday