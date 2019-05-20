Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• May 17 — Charles Robertson, 32, of 300 Steele Hopper Way, Garner, was charged with protective order violation. No bond set; court date is June 5.

• May 17 — Shakia Brunson, 23, of 11888 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with cyberstalking, second degree trespassing, communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $3,000; court date is June 3.

• May 18 — Elijah James Williams, 29, of 64 Sandy Lane, Garland, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is May 30.

• May 18 — Roman Cruz, 37, of 114 PW Moore Road, Faison, was charged with driving without being a licensed as a driver. No bond set; court date is June 11.

• May 18 — Waylon Trice Hollingsworth, 35, of 690 Wiggins Road, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespassing. No bond set; court date is May 30.

• May 18 — Shane Alan Johnson, 33, of 283 Thompson Ave., Turkey, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is June 11.

• May 18 — Jamell Mathis, 23, of 529 Pugh Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny by employee. Bond set at $5,000; court date is May 31.

• May 18 — Rashod Rasheen Loftin, 27, of 245 Huckleberry Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the storage of drugs. Bond set at $15,000; court date is May 31.

• May 19 — Chaz Austin Muhammad, 37, of 42 Amic Lane, Clinton, was charged with open container. No bond listed; court date is June 11.

• May 19 — Jorge Argueta, 32, of 3416 Cabin Museum Road, Turkey, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 31.

• May 19 — Bryan Curtis Murphy, 34, of 45 Sierra Lane, Salemburg, was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 11.

Incidents/investigations

• May 17 — Jeffrey Sullivan of Newton Grove reported the theft of a boat and trailer, valued at $7,280.

• May 17 — Kimberly Romanger of Roseboro reported the theft of a surveillance system, valued at $600.

• May 19 — Joseph Ragan of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of several items, including a tanning bed, gun holder, metal gun safe, computer and container with various CDs and VHS tapes. Items were valued at a total of $1,400.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

