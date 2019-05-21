Pay increase proposed for county board

Causey -

The 2019-20 county budget, unveiled last week, is proposing a pay boost not only for employees, but commissioners, who will see a sizable hike to their stipend should the measure pass.

“The compensation for county commissioners has not been adjusted in at least nine years,” County manager Ed Causey stated in his budget message. “We did a survey of commissioner salaries of the surrounding counties and are proposing a total increase of $28,151. This proposed increase represents the approximate average of the counties surveyed.”

Following that survey, Causey said he is recommending an increase of $28,151 for commissioner salaries to bring them to “the approximate average” of the counties surveyed.

Under the proposal, the Sampson Board of Commissioners chairman will receive a salary of $13,200, up from the current $9,528. The vice-chair will earn $11,928, up from $7,764. The other three commissioners are each proposed to receive $10,932 under the proposal, an increase from the current $6,024.

That puts the total recommended salary amount at $57,924, an increase of $22,560, or 36.2 percent, from the current salary totals of $35,364. Fringes for the increase in salaries (totaling $1,726) and an increase in the amount paid from $30 per meeting to $50 per meeting for extra meetings including fringes (totaling $3,865) brought the recommended total amount to $63,515 — a $28,151 increase, a nearly 80 percent hike.

Travel and cell phone allowance is recommended to remain at $15,000, which equates to $3,000 annually for each commissioner, or $250 a month.

“I’ve been here for nine years and there’s not been an increase in commissioners salaries during that time, even with (cost of living adjustments) and the pay plan,” the county manager remarked. “We felt that was the appropriate evaluation.”

The move for the commissioners for the next fiscal year is proposed to be accompanied by a similar move for all county employees, who will received a 2 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) and tiered pay bumps under the 2019-20 plan.

No COLA was approved in 2018-19 and just 0.75 percent the year before that.

When the comprehensive pay plan was completed, it was recommended that a plan be established for employees to progress through their pay grade, the goal being to get them to the midpoint within 10 years.

“We have not made any progress with this recommendation, but recognize its importance,” the county manager stated last week, while noting the county has not funded any merit raises for employees in the past decade. “Using July 2015 as the beginning point for this evaluation, we are proposing to increase salaries for employees with one year of service in their current grade as of July 31, 2019, by $450; two years by $550, three years by $650; and four years by $750.”

A public hearing on the budget has been set for June 3.

The proposed 2019-20 budget is available for public inspection at the County Administration Building, 406 County Complex Road, Clinton, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. A link to the 2019-20 proposed county budget can be found by visiting sampsonnc.com. Budget comments can be sent via email to [email protected]

Causey: No raise in 'at least' nine years

By Chris Berendt

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

