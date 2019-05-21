Making ‘Meals of Hope’

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Zannah Tyndall arranges meals for the Meals of Hope program. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Community volunteers enjoy assembling meals together for the Meals of Hop project. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Volunteers from Smithfield Foods measure meals for distribution. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Sterylyn Tyndall places stickers on meals before they’re packed in boxes. - -

NEWTON GROVE — At Midway High School, Zannah Tyndall sealed bags of spaghetti meals next to fellow FFA members.

The school’s chapter hosted a Meals of Hope event Saturday to help fight hunger in Sampson County. Tyndall, senior and Midway FFA president led the effort. Zannah expressed how the project was an example of FFAs mission, while referring to the motto: “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.”

“The last line of FFA’s motto is Living to Serve. So the people here today are living to serve those 5,800 kids in Sampson County Schools who need those meals,” Zannah said.

Meals of Hope was established as a food packing organization with a mission of bringing volunteers together to distribute nutritious meals. The packages will be distributed through the Backpack Buddies program, which provides low-income children with food when school lunches and breakfasts are not available. Thousands of students enrolled in Sampson County Schools will benefit from the work of the volunteers.

The idea started last summer, when Tyndall attended FFA’s Washington Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. Along with 300 of her peers, she assisted with putting together 65,000 meals for homeless people around the Washington metropolitan area. It took about one hour to finish.

“I knew with the help of about 50 people from Midway, we could package a few thousand meals,” Tyndall said about the fortified pasta and tomato sauce

Thanks to the generosity of community members, the project exceeded expectations with more than 12,000 meals boxed. Students from Mintz Christian Academy and Lakewood High School assisted with packaging. Sponsorship and help was also provided Smithfield Hog Production.

Harrison McLamb, FFA president of Lakewood High School, said Meals of Hope was a good opportunity for the area.

“It proves that when you have a common purpose, you’re dedicated to making a difference in your community,” McLamb said about helping students in need. “I believe it’s an awesome opportunity that we’re serving students who are classmates and we’re trying to make difference for the future generations.”

During the year, the Midway’s FFA chapter received financial assistance from the Midway FFA Support Group and the National FFA organization’s Day of Service Mini-Grant. FFA teacher Scott Jolly showed gratitude for the assistance of FFA leaders and local businesses.

“We appreciate what everybody in our community does for us and for our local citizens,” he said. “This is going to go back and directly impact our students.”

The purpose of the National FFA Organization is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agriculture education. There’s more than 669,000 student members in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Nearby, 7-year-old Sterylyn Tyndall was one of the youngest volunteers and helped by sticking labels on the packages. She was assisted by Sonya Calcutt.

“We make a good team over here,” Calcutt said with a smile.

For Calcutt, it’s a passion to volunteer. She spends a lot of time helping at the North Carolina Food Bank and is proud to set an example for other youths who want to help.

“That’s what it’s all about, helping the community and helping others that are less fortunate,” Calcutt said.

FFA project to feed thousands of Sampson students

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137.

