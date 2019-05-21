Sampson preps for Relay

File photo | Sampson Independent Handprints of survivors covered one of the tables at last year’s Sampson County Relay for Life. - File photo | Sampson Independent Survivors get ready to make their lap at Sampson’s Relay for Life in 2018. -

Clinton High School’s football stadium will once again be home to the annual Relay for Life event that celebrates those who have fought and won the battle against cancer and remember those who didn’t.

The annual event is scheduled for Friday, May 31, from 6-11 p.m.

Since 1996, when the first Relay for Life event in Sampson County was held, local residents have come together to raise more than $3 million to help support the organization and the American Cancer Society.

“Relay for Life is a great event that raises money for cancer research with a goal of beating cancer,” Brittany Hollom, local representative for the American Cancer Society, said. “It’s also a great time to fellowship and strengthen the community and get people who have survived and beaten the disease together.”

According to Hollom, no donation is too small, each and every dollar counts. All monies raised Friday night and from other fundraising from throughout the year go to help fund groundbreaking cancer research, patient care programs, and can make a difference in communities like Sampson.

Last year, the Sampson County Relay for Life teams raised more than $82,000. This year, with the theme “Blast from the Past”, the goal has been set at $116,000.

So far, the 22 Sampson teams have raised $53,000 towards this year’s goal.

The first Sampson County Relay for Life was held June 1, 1996 and the county raised $12,000. That year and the year’s leading up to the most successful Relay, in 2006, one could feel the passion and the energy of a family-like atmosphere as it grew and prospered.

The event became one of the most anticipated and participated in that Sampson has ever seen, with thousands flocking to Clinton High’s football field to walk, to offer prayers, to show support and to watch as hundreds upon hundreds of luminaries lit up the night sky, all in an effort to raise awareness of the fight to find a cure for cancer and money to help with the battle. The most successful year was in 2006, when the county raised more than $400,000 for the cause.

The American Cancer Society brands the event, providing everything with the ACS and Relay of Life logos on it, but the event has always been community driven.

“Adults, children, family members, friends, church members, coworkers, loved ones and strangers are still diagnosed with cancer every day,” Sills explained. “We still need to come together to fight. Relay has been such a blessing to so many survivors, caregivers and Relay supporters over the years. We don’t want that to ever end.”

This year’s survivor’s lap is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be followed by the caregiver’s lap. Just as dark falls across the stadium, around 9 p.m., hundreds of luminaries and lanterns will be lighted — with each flame symbolizing the hope each survivor and cancer patient should have.

“The largest hope is the community coming out so that they can let the people know there is hope,” one event organizer said. “We want the survivors to know they are loved and be there as a community to support them.”

