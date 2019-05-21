Sampson’s nursing program recognized

Sampson Community College’s nursing program has received recognition as being one of the top programs in the country.

According to a release by RegisteredNursing.org, Sampson is ranked fourth in the 3rd Annual LPN to RN Program Rankings.

Sally Worthington, a representative of RegisteredNursing.org delivered the news to the school.

“We have released our list of 2019 Best LPN to RN Programs,” she said. “On behalf of our team, it is my pleasure to personally inform you that Sampson Community College’s LPN to RN program has been ranked as one of the best in the nation.”

According to Worthington, ranking methods began with obtaining NCLEX-RN exam pass rates for all registered nursing programs state by state over the past five years. Numerous factors to include tuition cost, average program length, geographical coverage, and educational pathways and partnerships were also factored in to help determine rankings.

With many employers seeking to hire nurses, enrolling in an LPN to RN program is an advantageous career move. While there are many LPN to RN program options, most students wish to choose the best program available to them.

“This kind of news is always exciting,” says Dr. Veronica Stevens, Division Chair of Health Programs at Sampson Community College. “We are proud of our program, and any time we see reports like this it is exciting for us. We work hard daily to make sure our students acquire the skills and knowledge necessary for transition into practice. We do appreciate this honor and will continue to strive for excellence in nursing education.”

LPN to RN programs are very important as they lead the way in helping LPNs further their education while addressing the overall nursing shortage. To begin a career in nursing, contact Stevens at [email protected] or at 910-900-4114.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_nursing.jpg