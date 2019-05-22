During Older Americans Month, Mayor Winifred Murphy, left, honors the Garland Senior Center with a proclamation for its contributions to the community. It was accepted by Marie Faircloth, director of the center. A free fair for seniors and other age groups will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the center, located at 91 N. Church Ave., Garland. Along with information vital to seniors, the event will also include entertainment and a free meal.

