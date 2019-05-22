Sampson County Emergency Medical Services is requesting to replace an ambulance and a quick response vehicle, as well as purchase more ballistic vests and power stretchers, all in an effort to continue to serve the county populous in a “clinically sophisticated and compassionate” manner.

Erick Herring, operations chief for Sampson County EMS, made the request to county officials. It costs roughly $160,000 for an ambulance and $35,800 for a quick response vehicle (QRV). Several county vehicles have well over 150,000 miles on them, and Herring said it is a continuous cycle to keep the fleet in good order.

Our country continues to face the threat of an active shooter situation and Sampson is no different, he said.

Last year, the Board of Commissioners allocated funds to equip vehicles with two ballistic vests, seen as a necessary move amid changing times. Herring said there is still a need for a third ballistic vest on each of the vehicles.

Where emergency personnel used to stay back in active shooter situations, that is no longer the case.

“We know that the quicker EMS can start rendering care, the greater chance of survivability there will be; therefore, this has changed the landscape of the way EMS responds to active shooter situations,” said Herring. “Now, during an active shooter situation, EMS will respond into the ‘hot’ zone with law enforcement to either retrieve critically injured patients and or establish a causality collection point where treatment and triage will be started.”

While there are two EMS employees on each vehicle for the most part, a third person is present many times, be it a county employee or a student riding along during a clinical phase.

“Keeping our employees safe is paramount, therefore, we are requesting additional funds in the amount of $4,800 for this project,” said Herring.

In addition to some computer hardware and software needs, Herring also requested fund for the power stretchers, hydraulics that are battery operated, which limit worker injuries and the need for additional manpower in emergencies.

The power stretchers for two ambulances will come at a cost of $44,184. The county funded two stretchers last year, and Herring said he would like to continue on that path — two or three a year — until all ambulance are outfitted.

“With the addition of power stretchers on our ambulances, we anticipate to reduce the potential of back injuries to our employees, therefore decreasing the potential of a worker’s compensation claim and loss time at work,” Herring stated. “These power stretchers would also decrease the amount of times an ambulance may have to wait on the scene for additional personnel to assist in the loading of a patient into the back of the ambulance.

In his requests, Herring noted the “valuable and dedicated employees” who would rather work here at home than elsewhere. He urged county officials to assist Sampson EMS in “staying up with the times” to ensure those dedicated employees can do their jobs.

”They would like to give back to their family, friends and neighbors so they stay home to work. With that being said, Sampson County EMS needs to stay up with the times and not let some of these items we are asking for which will make our employees jobs easier and safer entice them to go elsewhere because another agency provides these items and we don’t,” Herring implored.

The operations chief said the aim of EMS is to “strive to remain a comprehensive, clinically sophisticated and compassionate” system in the most economically sound manner possible. A high bar has been set, Herring said, and he wants to keep it there.

“I would place Sampson County EMS employees up against any system in the state,” Herring attested. “(Employees) take pride in knowing that they are part of one of the best EMS systems in the state.”

