Growing nutritional knowledge

Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent The garden project at L.C. Kerr School teaches students about proper nutrition and how food grows. - - Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent The All-America City Committee has chosen the L.C. Kerr Garden Project as one to highlight the involvement of the community in Clinton. -

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on community projects being spotlighted in the City of Clinton’s pursuit of the All-America City Award. It is one of 20 finalists for the national designation.

Many families in Sampson face struggles when trying to provide nutritional meals for the family. That lack of proper nutrition is one of the many reasons the vegetable garden at L.C. Kerr School was developed.

The garden is one of three projects being highlighted as part of the City of Clinton’s bid for the title of All-America City.

According to Jeff Swartz, child nutrition director for Clinton City Schools, and a member of the All-America City Committee, the goal of the garden project was to create an opportunity to reduce childhood obesity and increase daily consumption of vegetables.

“I believe that the garden project has helped students learn where their food comes from,” Swartz said. “Once students see the fresh foods growing in the garden that they planted and nurtured they are more likely to try the finished product.”

Through the project, students are being exposed to a variety of vegetables, as well as being taught about the source of the food. A strong emphasis has also been placed on vegetables that can be found locally.

“We have students that are now in middle school that have a better awareness of how food grows,” Swartz explained. “Students are eating more vegetables for lunch now than they have in the 23 years I have been the child nutrition director.”

Since the garden project began, Swartz said approximately 600 students benefit each year. The garden provides lessons in a variety of curriculum and encourages the students to be good stewards of the environment.

As part of the bid for All-America City, Clinton was asked to highlight projects in the community that have resulted in significant local impact and action planning within the last five years.

“The garden project was chosen as on of the All-America City projects to highlight because it involves the whole community,” Swartz said. “Students not only learn how to grow plants but they get an understanding on how weather affects the outcome.”

The L.C. Garden Project has been a collaboration of many local businesses, government agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals.

“Leaders were amazed to discover that, while we live in one of the largest food-growing counties in the nation, many of our students did not know where their food came from or how it was grown,” Swartz said. “Several students actually believed that the source of their food was Food Lion or Piggly Wiggly down the street. Many still had no idea what their vegetables looked like before they were processed.”

Once the project was approved, local businesses, civic groups and private patrons made donations to help fund the completion of the garden. Students have donated time and manpower to help construct the garden and enhance its look through raised beds, mulched borders, picnic tables and a butterfly garden.

“Parents, civic clubs, businesses and many organizations, as well as school groups have supported this learning environment from Boy Scouts building some of the raised beds, Master Gardeners putting in countless hours of teaching students about the individual plants and how to plant and care for them,” Swartz said. “Business partners like Murphy Brown have been very supportive from the very beginning with not only manpower but with dirt, and resources far more than we could have imagined. We have received several grants from all over this area to sustain this project and it has truly been an asset for the thousands of students to have this living learning classroom.”

The garden project at L.C. Kerr School teaches students about proper nutrition and how food grows. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_AAC-garden-1.jpg The garden project at L.C. Kerr School teaches students about proper nutrition and how food grows. Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_AAC-logo.jpg Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent The All-America City Committee has chosen the L.C. Kerr Garden Project as one to highlight the involvement of the community in Clinton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_AAC-Garden-2.jpg The All-America City Committee has chosen the L.C. Kerr Garden Project as one to highlight the involvement of the community in Clinton. Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent

Garden project highlights community involvement

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.