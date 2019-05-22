Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• May 21 — Billy Teachey, 61, of 200 Sandborn Lane, Goldsboro, was charged on out-of-county warrants with assault on a female and embezzlement. Bond set at $4,000; court date is June 10.
• May 21 — Christopher Damon Bradsher, 29, of 2105 Pleasant Woods Court, Burlington, N.C., was charged with carrying concealed gun. No bond listed; court date is June 24.
• May 21 — Michael Alexander Vann, 27, of 125 Clinton Ave., Garland, was charged with damage to property. No bond set; court date is May 28.
Incidents/investigations
• May 20 — Joseph Midulla of Clinton reported the theft of numerous items, including a toolbox with various tools, a 48-inch riding mower, a push mower, TV chainsaw, drill case, microwave and other items. Total value was approximately $5,000.
• May 21 — Tammy Riley of Roseboro reported the theft of two firearms, including a 9mm handgun and a .45-caliber rifle, valued at $700 total.
• May 21 — Cyle Beatty of Roseboro reported the theft of two trailers, valued at $5,000.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.