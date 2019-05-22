Lois Weaver Scholarship awarded

Langston - -

Auditions are happening this weekend for our next production — Shrek the Musical.

Shrek is the story of an ogre who suddenly has to share his swamp with an assortment of fairy tale characters and his quest to live by himself. Along the way he meets a true friend in Donkey and a true love in Fiona. Shrek has many roles and is fast and upbeat and you will love the story and the message that you can be happy with being yourself.

The auditions are Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m. at 213 Sampson St., Clinton. We are having our auditions in a different location due to some upkeep at the theatre but we would love to see you there. If you cannot attend the audition but still want to be considered please message us on Facebook at Sampson Community Theatre. All people are needed and most welcome to come out to audition. The production will run August 3-11.

The Lois Weaver Arts Scholarship was awarded this year to Landen Langston. This scholarship is shared by the Sampson Community Theatre and the Sampson County Arts Council and awards one deserving senior who plans on attending university and majoring in a performing arts field.

Landen is a senior at Hobbton High School and is the son of Michael and Tangie Langston. He is planning on attending Campbell University where he will be majoring in Theatre Education. Landen has been active at the Sampson Community Theatre where he has worked off and on the stage. Landen is also the president of the HHS Drama Club and featured soloist of the HHS Show Choir. Landen is a member of the International Thespian Society and works tirelessly and diligently on the production aspect of musicals and productions at Hobbton. A member of the HHS Band, Landen also serves as a PGC Leader and President of the FBLA.

