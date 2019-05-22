Promoting good behavior

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Students at Lakewood High enjoy playing with bumper balls. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent A large inflatable ball gets thrown in the air. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Mary Beth Hair and and Kelsey Hale pet goats provided by teacher Janette Williams. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent During the PBIS celebration, students enjoy playing volleyball. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Teamwork is used during a race. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Blocks from a Jenga game are carefully removed by Lakewood students. - -

SALEMBURG — As the assistant principal of Lakewood High School, Jennifer Naylor enjoyed watching students be rewarded for making good decisions during the school year.

The school recently hosted its first-ever Positive Behavior Intervention & Support (PBIS) celebration for students who did not have disciplinary issues during the school year. Some of the activities included cornhole, obstacle courses, a petting zoo and K-9 demonstrations.

Participants included the North Carolina National Guard, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Autryville Fire Department and school organizations.

“I think it’s a really good incentive for students to realize that they can be rewarded for good behavior and making it on time to school,” said Harrison McLamb, a senior. “In my opinion, the better the behavior of the student, the more they can gain from their experience in high school and realize it’s important to have good behavior and want a future for yourself.”

Schools throughout the state are required to implement a PBIS program. According to DPI, the mission is to provide leadership, professional development, resources and on-going support for the program.

Naylor reported that more than 50 percent of the students participated. One example of good actions is not being late to school more than four times.

“That’s fantastic,” Naylor said. “Over half the school is being awarded and we hope for those numbers to go up next year.”

She was also thankful for the PBIS committee and the volunteers for their support.

Master Sgt. (Ret.) Marlon Green, JROTC instructor and PBIS coordinator, organized the event for about 230 students.

“PBIS is a great program and it’s designed to reward those students who have great behavior,” Green said. “I think this is a great incentive to encourage the students. We think this is a great foundation for next year. For all of those students who are not out here now, (they) are going to think about what they’re going to do next year. It’s kind of a building block for what we do.”

Lakewood teacher Lisa Hairr was also glad to see good outcomes from the program.

“We try to focus more on the positive things the kids are doing instead of the negative — to try to increase positive actions from our kids and decrease our discipline issues, ” she said. “I think this year has been a really good year for PBIS.”

