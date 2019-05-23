Teachers lauded for advanced degrees

Sampson County educators and officials are honored for receiving advanced degrees. - Leaders from Sampson County School receive recognition for earning grants. -

Sampson County Schools recently honored local teachers and district leaders for taking extra steps in their educational journey.

During a Tuesday meeting for the Board of Education, teachers were recognized for receiving advanced degrees. Dr. Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent of personnel services, presented the educators with certificates for their accomplishments.

The honorees are Colt Pierce, Mater of School Administration, University of North Carolina at Wilmington; Heath Brewer, Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership, East Carolina University; Janie Matthis, Master of Library Science, East Carolina University; Karen Kinlaw, Master of Library Science, East Carolina University; Wendy Monk, Bachelor of Computer Information Systems, University Mt. Olive; Brandon Faircloth, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Northeastern University; Felicia Henry, Master of Arts in Teacher and Learning with Technology, Ashford University; Kim Gronau, Bachelor of Science in Professional Studies, Fayetteville State University; Litzamarie DeJesus, Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Interamerican University of Puerto Rico; and Candace Bizzell, Masters, Physical Education and Health, UNCW.

Cyndi Mesimer, assistance finance officer for Sampson County Schools, was also recognized for completing the Certified School Business Director program, through the N.C. Association of School Business Officials.

The program is designed for people employed in the school business area, a current finance officer, or someone interested in becoming a school finance officer. It’s also highly recommended for current school finance officers, and considered crucial for school finance officers in their first five years of employment in that position.

The initial training was 28 tested classes involving accounting practices, budgeting and financial planning, management and business ethics and law. This was the first cohort that had been completed in a year. Previously, it had been given over a three year period.

After receiving certification, participants attend Regional and State training throughout the each year to obtain renewal credits. Mesimer thanked Finance Officer Stephen Britt, who is currently on military leave, for encouraging her to enroll in the director’s academy, which included 112 class hours, with 24 core class hours on accounting.

“The classes were very intense and I learned a great deal. In addition to the great knowledge, (I was able to make) fast friends and develop working relationships with finance officers and assistant finance officers all over the state,” Mesimer said.

Schools honored for grants

School leaders and educators throughout the district were recognized for receiving grants.

Gratitude was shown to many organizations and businesses for their contributions. Some of them included United Way, South River Electric Membership Corporation, Four County Electric Membership Corporation, Simple Gifts, the Donnie Royal Foundation, The Amos and Alice Butler Lakewood School Area Education Fund, Lowe’s Home Improvements, America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education and other groups such as FFA.

The schools recognized for their totals were: Clement Elementary School, $19,612.60; Hargrove Elementary $1,000; Hobbton Elementary, $17,919.80; Midway Elementary, $4,947.00; Hobbton High, $9,500; Hobbton Middle, $3,830.65; Midway High, $38,710.07; Midway Middle, $5,538.59; Plain View Elementary, $15,538.59; Lakewood High, $1,654.94; Roseboro Elementary, $14,321.42; Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, $10,892.21; Sampson County Early College High School, $11,545.00; Salemburg Elementary, $28,175.70; Union Elementary, $8,210.00; Union High, $31,095.01; Union Intermediate, $407.89; and Union Middle, $1,285.20.

