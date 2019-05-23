With vivid colors, Maegen Hering enjoyed using her creativity to paint a pig and a colorful sky.

The senior at Hobbton High School is also excited about the masterpiece going to the nation’s capital after winning the 2019 7th Congressional District Art Competition. Congressman David Rouzer recently made the announcement.

“I was really shocked,” Hering said. “I didn’t think I was going to win.”

Hering’s piece “Pig in Sunset” will be displayed in halls of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., along with other winners across the United States.

Participants had to make art to show what they enjoy the most about the community they come from.

“I live in Faison and I know that hog production is a good thing,” she said. “There’s a lot of hog farms around and I did the sunset because I love sunsets and North Carolina is big for that.

The American flag is also flying above the hog’s head.

“I feel that we’re all patriotic people around here,” she said. “That’s why I painted the flag in the left corner.”

Hering has been involved in art for many years. She recently finished painting props for the “Wizard of Oz” stage play.

“It’s a good means of self expression and you get to meet a lot of people who open up to you through their art,” Hering said.

Jennifer Jackson Bass, Hobbton art teacher, was an inspiration for Hering and the reason she wants to study art and become an educator. Bass encouraged Hering to try again after she didn’t win in 2018.

“She won this year,” Bass said. “She’s super talented and definitely deserving. I wanted her to see the opportunity she could get beyond Sampson County.”

By winning, she will have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. and meet other artist during a reception hosted in the U.S. Capitol. Hering said she was excited about the opportunity to represent the Hobbton district of Sampson County Schools.

“I’m very proud of her and I’ve had her for four years,” Bass said about the senior. “She’s my mini-me.”

After graduation, she plans to study studio art and education at Western Carolina University. At Hobbton High School, Hering is president of the Art Club and is active with the Key Club, Science National Honor Society, Peer Group Connection, and marching band. She is the daughter of Lisa and Dwayne Hering.

In a news release, Rouzer congratulated Hering for her accomplishment.

“Thousands of Americans from every corner of the country will view her work as they pass by it in the Capitol every day,” Rouzer said. “It’s a true showcase of the outstanding, talented young people in North Carolina – and here in the 7th District in particular. I’m proud she’ll be representing us among this year’s winners.”

Hobbton student’s art to be displayed at U.S. Capitol