The Sampson County Veterans Council is hosting an annual celebration Monday to recognize the veterans who have made sacrifices and those who have lost their lives throughout the years.

Sampson’s annual Memorial Day celebration will be held Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at the Sampson County Veterans Park. The service is held each year on the holiday as a way to honor those who have fought so hard defending the country and its freedoms.

“Memorial Day is about remembering those that didn’t come home,” Ann Knowles, director of Veterans Services, said. “It’s a very fitting service honoring those who fought for our freedoms.”

The service will include guest speaker chaplain Dr. Raymond E. Moore, Jr., retired major from the United States Army. Afterward, refreshments will be provided by the Ladies Auxiliary VFW.

According to Knowles, the yearly celebration is in honor of all the men and women who have died during war or immediately thereafter. Monday morning’s celebration will be about their service to the country and its people.

“It’s a very solemn event,” says Ann Knowles, the director of Veterans Services. “It’s a time for the people attending to think back on family members that have given their life during their service.”

While spending time with family celebrating on Memorial Day is important, Knowles expressed, the day shouldn’t be about having cookouts, going to the beach or finding the biggest deals at the mall. It should, however, be about honoring the many veterans who sacrificed for the freedom of America.

“In Sampson County, we honor our veterans every Memorial Day, every Jan. 1 and 365 days a year,” Knowles attested.

The Sampson County celebration isn’t just something the Veterans Council throws together each year at the last minute, it’s an idea that is well thought-out and constructed. According to Knowles, the council begins planning for the next year’s celebration the day after Memorial Day.

“We want to do our part in making sure the veterans are honored in a good way,” Knowles added.

Every year during the Memorial Day celebration, the names of those who have lost their lives during battle are called, as a white or red carnation flower is laid in their memory. There are nearly 200 names called each year for soldiers having served from the Civil War until the Gulf War and died during battle or shortly thereafter.

“We are taking time to give honor to those who have served,” Knowles shared.

The Sampson County Veterans Park was constructed as a way for others to honor those who have served in battle, living or deceased. According to Knowles, bricks are still available for purchase. To date, hundreds of bricks have been placed.

“We must never forget the sacrifices they have given to keep our country free,” Knowles said of veterans. “We have to fight and remember those who fought. If we don’t, who will want to join the service and continue fighting for us?”

The Memorial Day service has been an annual event in the community since 1977, taking place at various sites across the county through the years.

Members of the VFW Post 7547 Color Guard post the flags during last year’s Memorial Day celebration. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_MD8.jpg Members of the VFW Post 7547 Color Guard post the flags during last year’s Memorial Day celebration. The firing squad fires three shots to salute veterans for 2018’s Memorial Day. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_MD6.jpg The firing squad fires three shots to salute veterans for 2018’s Memorial Day.

Annual event to be held Memorial Day

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@www.clintonnc.com