Sampson Community College continues its goal to give students as many options as possible to be successful long after their college careers. In addition to pathway agreements already in place with East Carolina University, The University of North Carolina at Wilmington and North Carolina State University, SCC has now signed a similar agreement with Fayetteville State University.

“Fayetteville State University is excited to partner with Sampson Community College to offer one of the nation’s most affordable pathways to a bachelor’s degree,” said FSU Chancellor James Anderson. “The name says $10k agreement but when you consider financial aid, it could end up being even less than that. One of the main goals of the agreement is to keep students out of debt during and after college.”

According to Anderson, through the 10K Pathway Agreement, students may earn a bachelor’s degree online through FSU with very little student debt. If a student from Sampson Community College completes an associate of arts or science degree and transfers to FSU, they will have a pathway to complete a bachelor’s degree in a variety of online programs. Students can essentially earn two degrees, one from each school and be guaranteed not to spend more than $10,000 out of pocket.

Lew Gravis, Division Chair for SCC’s College Transfer program is excited about this latest opportunity for students.

“The cost benefit to students and parents is quite significant,” says Gravis. “As you know, college can end up being quite expensive—up to twenty-thousand dollars a year. This plan gives you a couple more years at home, a chance to save money and be granted entry into a great university even before you start at SCC and end up with a Bachelor’s degree minus the excess loans or debt that can linger for many.”

The 10k agreement comes less than a week after officials from North Carolina State University met with SCC officials to sign their own pathway agreement. For more information about the agreements or where to begin at SCC, visit www.sampsoncc.edu and search “Co-Admission Agreements”.