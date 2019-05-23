Clinton High School held its CTE Honor Society ceremony Thursday, May 3, honoring the new inductees, as well as members that were inducted as juniors. The CTE Honor Society is for members who have earned a minimum of a 3.0 weighted GPA, as well as other academic and conduct criteria. There were 77 juniors and 18 seniors inducted. All students inducted receive a red honor cord to wear at graduation.

