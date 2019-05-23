Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• May 22 — Jacqueline Yvonne Davis, 26, of 207 Grove St., Clinton, was charged with two counts each of uttering forged instrument, uttering forged endorsement and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $25,000; court date is May 31.

• May 22 — Christopher Coy Daw, 34, listed of Grove Street, Faison, and HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with uttering forged instrument, uttering forged endorsement and obtaining property by false pretense, as well as habitual larceny. Bond set at $25,000; court date is May 31.

• May 22 — Holly Christina Gautier, 29, listed of West Main Street, Clinton, and Burgess Lane, Clinton, was charged with uttering forged instrument, uttering forged endorsement, obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny, second degree trespass, possession of methamphetamine and resisting police officer. Bond set at $21,500; court date is July 9.

• May 22 — Jamiel Antoine Wright, 35, of 603 Pine St., Clinton, was charged with strangulation. No bond set; court date is May 31.

• May 22 — Wendy Faircloth Furrin, 41, of 115 Friendly Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $500; court date is June 24.

• May 22 — April Best, 29, of 53 Rainbow Lane, Roseboro, was charged with harassing phone call. No bond set; court date is June 6.

• May 22 — Tanya Deshurn Simpson, 45, of 4643 Bearskin Road, Clinton, was charged with financial card fraud. Bond set at $2,500; court date is May 22.

• May 22 — Cornelius Orlando Blue, 44, of 96 Denton Ave., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and attempted breaking and entering. Bond set at $4,000; court date is June 5.

• May 22 — Veronica Reyes, 20, of 1031 Rosin Hill Road, Newton Grove, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is June 25.

• May 22 — Isaiah Fennell Best, 19,of 894 Curtis Ivey Road, Turkey, was charged with possession of stolen goods and two counts of felony probation violation. Bond set at $22,000; court date is June 12.

• May 22 — Mykelti Rashas Faison, 22, of 4643 Bearskin Road, Clinton, was charged with financial card fraud. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 10.

• May 23 — Richard Leon Simpson, 39, of 209 Preston Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while left of center. Bond set at $3,000; court date is June 12.

Incidents/investigations

• May 22 — Anthony King of Clinton reported damage to a tractor, estimated at $800.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

