Roseboro water main break wreaks havoc, results in early-release for school

ROSEBORO — An outdated and inadequate mapping system continues to be the cause of water loss to town residents and businesses, local officials said.

The town’s mayor Alice Butler posted a notice on Facebook Thursday reporting a loss of water pressure and water as the result of a subcontractor boring and installing fiber optic lines for a local telecommunications company. While the town has water line maps, town employees say the maps are “not as good as we would like” and even with the maps and technology “sometimes we miss where the lines are located or the markings are not followed.”

Thursday’s problem was a water main break, resulting in loss of water pressure, and in some cases water, in areas on the west side of downtown, near Tony’s Grill.

According to Roseboro town clerk Janet Dunn, Public Works personnel was working through the day Thursday to correct the problem and restore water to those residents and businesses affected.

“There is no set time frame of when repairs will be finalized,” Dunn said mid-day when asked how long the water would be shut off. “However, they are working on them at this moment and we hope to have water restored this afternoon.”

Due to the water break, Roseboro Elementary School dismissed early at 1 p.m., cutting school short a few hours. The problem left children and teachers without access to bathrooms and running water. School is expected to resume Friday.

“We were told that the water should be fixed this evening sometime,” Roseboro Elementary Principal Tonya Colwell said Thursday. “We’ll be under a boil advisory, I’m sure, tomorrow. We plan to be here.”

School officials said, as of Thursday, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School had not been affected by the water main break.

“Unfortunately, we were involved in it,” Colwell said. “The town let us now as soon as they found out what the issue was. I’m sure they’re trying to get (water) going as quickly as they can.”

According to leaders from Sampson County Schools, the incident is not the first time Roseboro Elementary had to close in recent years because of water main breaks.

A similar line problem occurred earlier this month, to which Butler said the town was seeking financial assistance to get a better mapping system.

“We have applied for grants several times to help us get better mapping as this process is extremely expensive,” Butler stated in a Facebook post to the Town of Roseboro page. “We were awarded an Asset Inventory Assessment grant this past year for our wastewater (sewer) lines, but so far we have not received a grant for the water lines.”

