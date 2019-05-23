Summer concert series to begin

Blooming Hill of Richlands will be in concert Sunday, June 9, at Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church at 4 p.m. -

Throughout the summer, Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church will once again be bringing a variety of musical talents to the church as part of a summer concert series.

The third annual concert series will begin Sunday, June 9, with the Blooming Hill Men’s Chorus from Richlands. The chorus started 15 years ago with pastor McKinley Smith of the Blooming Hill Freewill Baptist Church had a vision to see a men’s singing group go out to spread the gospel through song.

Over the last 15 years, the group has performed all around eastern North Carolina and throughout the state.

“They bring with them an energy that is unparalleled and rooted in nothing but a common and passionate love for Jesus and music,” Sean Capparuccia, event organizer, said. “I have had the privilege of seeing them on several occasions and have always gone away tremendously uplifted.”

Sunday’s concert will begin at 4 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. All concerts are free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted.

This is the first of a four-part summer concert series hosted by GMPC. Other concerts are scheduled for July 14, Aug. 11 and Sept. 15.

Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church is located at 201 Fayetteville St., Clinton.

Blooming Hill to perform June 9

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]lintonnc.com

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

