He’s only a prayer away

Do you believe the Lord listens when we call on Him and go to Him in prayer? This story stirred while writing last week’s story on Pointing Fingers at others and having a critical (not loving) attitude toward life. Hopefully, you read my column last week with all good intentions to stop pointing fingers and finding fault.

When I finally finished last week’s ending that shared conviction from my own heart, I copied – sent – and realized the story’s ending was lost, gone, nowhere to be found after one hour of searching. So, I settled in for a few hours of sleep and called on the Lord to reveal where it went. Days later with no ending to be found, I began writing about the Lord listening when we call on Him and felt His soothing spirit stirring within, “It’s not lost; check your heart”!

A short version of the last week’s lengthy ending goes something like this: Sitting in bed with computer in lap – looking around my bedroom with precious pictures of my family smiling at me – recalling memories that take me to a happy-sad melancholy place, thinking of times I pointed fingers and found fault of the way they did or didn’t do things, remembering how I had to get one last word in to make sure they were listening, and replaying situations when I assumed things or went overboard trying to make a point that often backfired. Tim’s gentle spirit and loving attitude in any situation kept me grounded and our sons in line for thirty two years. When James came into my life, his humility and big hearted – loving attitude (that reminded me of my Daddy and Tim) was just what the good Lord ordered for two precious years as husband and wife.

Putting my computer on the side of the bed where James slept while sitting at attention on the side of the bed where Tim slept, I pointed to each of my family pictures with convicted heart and told them how much I loved, cherished and wanted the best for them and thanked them for loving and understanding me…even when I pointed fingers and found fault. That gut wrenching, soul soothing, tear jerking time was – once again – just what the Great Physician knew I needed. Releasing while relishing the power of a loving family that sticks together – with God at the helm – through thick and thin…cleanses our hearts and brings us closer to Him and them! When I closed my eyes and called out to the Lord for sweet sleep, I knew He had put together more pieces of my ‘achy-breaky’ healing heart.

In the silence of that night, after I lost the ending to my story that He safely stored in my heart, I prayed and told God many things on my heart. What a good time we had as I thanked Him for blessings and love of a beautiful blended family I cherish more and more the older I get, for the gift of precious memories made and more to make I pray, for the opportunity to care for His Sonshine Kids, to serve Him in a ministry where giving help and hope to people brings unspeakable joy, to write love stories He sends and share His Word wherever He leads, and to live each day closely connected to my Lord and loved ones. Then, I asked Jesus to help me have a more loving attitude and bring conviction when finger pointing and fault finding rear their ugly heads within my heart…that belongs to Him.

My heart felt light and filled with peace when I closed my eyes and pulled my soft sheet close to my chin. In that very room, there was quite enough joy to keep me sharing His stories and singing “Love Lifted Me”… for all the days of my life.

When I woke up the next morning, I knew I had experienced a very special time that cleansed my heart and brought me closer to my Lord and loved ones. Resting before rising up to start a new day, I realized how close God is to us when we stay connected to The Vine. He is just a prayer away.

Yes, the Lord listens when we call on Him and pray! If your heart needs conviction and repair, reach out and He will be there.

“The Lord says, “You will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you.” Jeremiah 29: 12

The Lord listens but do we? I’m sure Pastor Bill Jones is in heaven preaching and pointing his finger lovingly with words that ring sweet joy in my ears…

“Are you listening, are you sure you’re listening”!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

