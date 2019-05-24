Autryville poised for beer vote

Wayne Honeycutt addresses the Autryville Board of Commissioners during Tuesday night’s public hearing on the potential of beer and unfortified wine sales in town. -

AUTRYVILLE — The sale of beer and unfortified wine in town is poised to be put to a vote by residents in November following the second of two required public hearings held on the matter this week.

During the Tuesday night public hearing at Autryville Town Hall, a property owner working with town officials for months said he has plenty of interest for development of his 20-acre tract as a convenience store and gas station, but that interest is contingent on the approval of an alcohol sales referendum.

A current business owner said beer and wine sales would similarly boost her establishment.

“That’s going to be revenue toward this town,” said Patricia Bryant, manager of the Lucky Stop in Autryville. “Whether you like it or not, they go other places to get their alcohol. The town is struggling now. This would be a form of income coming in.”

Others have pointed out that beer, wine and other spirits are still accessible in nearby areas.

“Instead of not allowing it,” said Bryant, “let’s regulate it. This is the sign of the times. Instead of us just standing brick-hard, let’s look at it as a positive thing coming in to the area, but just regulate it like it should be.”

The board voted unanimously back in November 2018 to put a measure on the ballot for the sale of beer and unfortified wine with off-site consumption. Two public hearings had to be held as part of the process. They occurred last month and Tuesday. Town Clerk Cassandra Tyndall contacted the Sampson County Board of Elections following Tuesday’s public hearing to inquire about getting the measure on the ballot for November.

Sampson Board of Elections director Ashley Tew said the process for the ABC referendum is between the town’s board and the ABC Commission. She said there are a number of steps that need to be taken by the town, as she informed Tyndall this week. Tew will ultimately take the approved language and transfer it to the ballot.

Only registered municipal voters in Autryville — there are just 128 — would vote on any beer and wine referendum for the town.

The only other resident who spoke to the issue during Tuesday’s hearing was Wayne Honeycutt, whose family owns a site east of Autryville.

“We have agreed with the town of Autryville that we would be voluntarily annexed in, which will be roughly another 20 acres of commercial property annex into the town,” Honeycutt said. “It would be a spot annex.”

The board has been receiving updates from Honeycutt for some time regarding potential development and a spot annexation. The sales of beer and unfortified wine — 16 percent or less alcohol by volume — is seen as a necessary prerequisite to any development, a dealbreaker for potential tenants.

“The reality of it is the road is going around Autryville right now and we are basically another cow pasture beside the road on Highway 24 — with some very good access to it right now, but that’s basically it,” said Honeycutt.

The property is within 350 feet of the old Highway 24 and is already zoned commercial, with direct access to the new N.C. 24. Honeycutt said negotiations have been ongoing with potential tenants, all of which are contingent on a referendum vote that is approved.

With a typical convenience store and gas station requiring millions of dollars to build, Honeycutt said it is a “risky venture” for developers to build a convenience store that could not put beer and unfortified wine on the shelves.

“We have water, but we have no sewer, and we don’t have beer and wine,” said Honeycutt. “For a modern convenience store to go out there, it makes the chance of them failing a lot less if they have beer and wine (sales) to help it.”

The vote in November would likely be a make-or-break situation for any development at the site in the near future, he noted.

“If we’re not successful with the vote, we’ve got to look again and see what we can do because we’ll have a rough time getting somebody started,” said Honeycutt. “We do feel with the access that is out there right now, once somebody does get in there, gets a foothold and is successful, that it will help bring in some other types of stores.”

Autryville Mayor Larry Autry has been divided with board members over the issue. He said additional revenue is needed, he didn’t want it to be with alcohol sales, which he felt invited an unwanted, possibly criminal, element to town.

“I’m all for new business and the town needs new business,” Autry conceded last month. “As a mayor and pastor, personally I don’t feel like that’s the route to go.”

“The town needs to grow or we’re going to die,” Commissioner Mickie Spell replied. “If you don’t grow, you won’t make it now. We’ve got to have more businesses and we’ve got to have customers.”

Both Honeycutt and Bryant noted the revenue benefits that could be derived by the town with beer and wine sales. Honeycutt said an approved referendum, in addition to boosting the interest in his property, would open the doors for others as well.

Bryant attested to that, saying that offering beer would go a long way to keeping some business — and money — in the town.

“We’re struggling,” said Bryant.

“Rising tide lifts all boats,” said Honeycutt. “There is nothing in this vote that is exclusive to our property at all.”

“To me, the more the merrier,” Bryant added. “I mean it’s the whole thing about bringing Autryville back to life. There’s plenty of room for a lot of different people.”

Wayne Honeycutt addresses the Autryville Board of Commissioners during Tuesday night's public hearing on the potential of beer and unfortified wine sales in town.

Second of two hearings held; ballot process next step

