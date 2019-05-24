Harrells’ 20th Memorial Day on tap

The Sampson County Fireman’s Association Honor Guard participates in the annual Memorial Day Celebration in Harrells. -

HARRELLS — The southern Sampson County town has been hosting an annual Memorial Day Ceremony for 20 years. This Saturday, that tradition continues when the town honors the men and women who have fought for the freedoms of others.

Saturday’s celebration will begin at 10 a.m. at the town hall, located at 373 Tomahawk Highway, Harrells, as attendees walk from there to Carter Field at the town’s park, led by the Sampson County Fireman’s Association Honor Guard.

“We always look forward to this event,” Harrells Town Clerk Cindy Ezzell said. “Every year, for the last 20 years, we have taken this day to remember those who fought for our country.”

The celebration will include remarks from keynote speaker Lt. Col. Ron Sortino, retired from the United States Marine Corps, a patriotic melody performed by the Murphy Family, a performance by Susan Carron and the reading of names from the Veteran’s Memorial.

Invocation will be given by Darrell Rivenbark of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, welcome and recognition of veterans present will be done by James C. Moore, the town’s mayor and proclamations to be ready by Ezzell.

Each year, the names of local veterans are added to the town’s plaques as a way to show respect and appreciation for their service. This year, eight names will be added to the already 170 names etched upon two plaques hanging in the town hall.

Those names to be added this year include John Harry Finocchiaro, Coast Guard; Ronald Dean Murphy, U.S. Army, Desert Storm; William Piner, Korean War; Ron Dean, United States Marines; James E. Tart, United States Army; Ernest Herndon, United States Army, Vietnam; Robert O. Sanderson, United States Army, World War II; and Jasper “Jack” Ezzell, United States Navy.

The ceremony will also include a picnic and flags will be distributed to place on the graves of veterans or family members. All events are free and open to the public.

For more information about the Harrells event, contact town officials at 910-532-4040.

The Sampson County Fireman’s Association Honor Guard participates in the annual Memorial Day Celebration in Harrells. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Harrells_11.jpg The Sampson County Fireman’s Association Honor Guard participates in the annual Memorial Day Celebration in Harrells.

Annual event highlighted by procession, recognition

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.