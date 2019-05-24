Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• May 23 — Ronald Alfonza Moore Jr., 23, of 426 Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with strangulation. No bond set; court date is May 31.
• May 23 — Jamiel Antoine Wright, 35, of 603 Pine St., Clinton, was charged with domestic protective order violation. No bond set; court date is June 11.
• May 23 — Richard Leon Simpson, 39, of 209 Preston Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center. Bond set at $3,000; court date is June 12.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.