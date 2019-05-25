Garland honors Ralph Smith with rose garden project

Ralph Smith and assistants work on a water leak. - Commissioner Ralph Smith, center, takes the oath of office to become mayor pro tem. - Commissioner Ralph Smith’s roses. A tub of roses was personally delivered to Smith and the town has plans for a future garden at town hall in his honor. -

GARLAND — For more than two decades of dedication and service to the community, Commissioner Ralph Smith is being honored with a special garden at town hall.

During a Tuesday meeting, town officials recognized Smith with a special proclamation and tribute of “Ralph’s Rose Garden.” His 24 years of work includes time as a commissioner and mayor. Smith stepped down as Mayor Pro Tem in January because of an illness. Although, he’s been unable to attend meetings, his expertise is still being used for public works.

“Mr. Smith gave willingly of his time and energies often as the expense of his family and leisure time for frequent board meetings and working on water/sewer infrastructure, streets, and whatever needed to be done,” Murphy said while reading the proclamation.

A garden at town hall will be maintained by present and future boards. The dedication was unanimously approved by Commissioners Mary Brown, S.J. Smith, Eddie Bronson Jr. and Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown.

“I think the rose garden for Ralph Smith will be a wonderful way to honor such a huge asset to Garland,” said Brown, who was selected to handle Mayor Pro Tem duties. “He has done many things for our town and it is the the least we can do for him. He has been a big influence in my decision to serve Garland in the roles of Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem.

Brown said that he’s a wonderful co-worker and friend as well.

“I ask that we continue to lift him and his family up in prayer each day,” he said. “My only hope is that future boards continue to manage the rose garden once installed so that this legacy will continue to be a part of our lives and a part of Garland for years to come.”

During the meeting, Murphy called Smith with board members listening in and checking on him. With Ralph listening, the proclamation was read by Murphy, which says that Smith provided leadership for the board, staff and residents in all phases. He served as mayor for 12 years from 1989 through 2001 and the resolution also stated that Smith loved Garland and advocated for its success and continues to actively engaged as much as he can.

“Now therefore, we, the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the Town of Garland do hereby present Commissioner Ralph with Ralph’s Roses to signify his importance to the town of Garland and its citizens,” the resolution states. “We urge every resident to take time during this month to recognize Ralph by sending him a card of thanks for his worthwhile contributions. We also recognize Commissioner Ralph with a Ralph Roses Garden to be installed on the grounds of town hall as soon as possible and call on future boards to honor this recognition perpetually.”

The idea for the project came about when Town Clerk Pamela Cashwell talked about Smith’s love of roses, which are planted at his home. Along with the future garden, a tub of roses was personally delivered to Smith after the meeting by Murphy and other commissioners.

“Commissioner Ralph Smith is a dedicated public servant for the Town of Garland and has been a tremendous asset especially in the area of water and sewer services,” Cashwell said. “He is most deserving of the proclamation recognizing his service to the town along with the placing of a rose garden at town hall to be named in his honor by the mayor and board members. Commissioner Ralph has adorned his home landscape with many beautiful rose bushes and we hope soon his rose garden will be in full bloom on the grounds of town hall as well.”

Residents and supporters may send cards to Ralph Smith at P.O. Box 312, Garland, N.C. 28441.

“We are asking that all citizens keep Commissioner Ralph in your prayers,” Murphy stated in a public notice.

