Library unveils ‘Fine Free Summer’

With goals to have more youths to check out books, the Sampson-Clinton Public Library is introducing its “Fine Free Summer.”

The initiative is scheduled to start Saturday, June 1, and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 7. Children or juvenile (17 and under) library card holders with late fees will be forgiven for their fines.

“The purpose of the program is to allow children to engage in reading during the summer time because it’s the most crucial time of the year to continue reading, especially when they’re taking breaks,” said Tiffany Savage, children’s librarian.

Savage said the idea will also help with reading programs such as “Battle of the Books,” which allows teams from local school to compete during competitions about their knowledge of literature.

“We want to be sure that we’ll be able to provide those resources for them,” Savage said.

If children have books charged to their accounts, the cost will be waived, if they are in good condition. Adults with children and young adult books on their account before June 1 will be responsible for late fees and fines acquired. They will not collect fees for any children and adult books checked out after June 1. Both adults and children who have those genre of books will not have a late fee and one chance to renew after June 1.

“We want to encourage patrons to bring back the books because we’re not charging them an late fees and we want to make sure everyone have a chance to read all of the books,” Savage said.

If patrons have used a one-time renewal period, they will not be able to check out any items until the books are returned, regardless of the account type. The renewal period is for 21 days.

“Sometimes our patrons may feel discouraged by coming back to the library because they may owe so much,” Savage said. “During the summer, our circulation really focuses on the children’s books. because that the highest circulation that we have.”

Savage also stressed that patrons are required to visit their local libraries to have fees waived on their cards.

For more information, contact library officials at 910-592-4153.

