District honors music students

Local students from Sampson County Schools were honored for representing the district with their musical talents.

Sixth-grade students from Midway Middle School (MMS) were recognized for competing in the Small Ensemble music event in the category of Master Performance Adjudication. During the event at Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville, the students earned superior first-place rankings in sight reading and superior first-place in music performance.

The students are Nayeli Antonio, Sarah Autry, Kaydin Brown, Arieance Cameron, Jordyn Christopher, Bricela Espinoza, Brian Diaz, Keller Godwin, Tamia Gwynn, Addison Jackson, Alice Jackson, Everett Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Hannah Jones, Jania Luna, Alyssa McKinley, Molly McLamb, Ke’Mari McNeil, Stephanie Medin, Allison Pate, Zada Poper, Brady West, Gracie Williams, Grant Williford, and Jaquelin Gomez.

Jessica King of MMS, also recognized students for being selected to perform at the All-State Chorus, held April 27, in Greensboro. The participants were West, sixth grade; Jaylan Barbour, seventh-grade; Mira Melvin, seventh-grade; Jerrod Wise, seventh-grade; Ashley Scott, eighth-grade; and James Pulley, eighth-grade.

Midway High School students, Dylan Hickok and Cullen Faircloth, were also recognized for making the North Carolina All-State Band. Principal Monty Strickland said the honor is only given to a few students in the state. Students are required to make All-District band to qualify. Hickok and Faircloth recently participated in a clinic at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

“We are extremely proud of both of these students,” Strickland said.

The Midway High School band was also honored for receiving a superior rating at the N.C. Bandmasters Music Performance Adjudication.

