Harrells pays tribute during Memorial Day event

HARRELLS — For two decades, the community members have honored veterans and those who died while serving in the armed forces during a Memorial Day celebration at Carter Field.

The event featured remarks from several community members and special guests such as Lt. Col. Ron Sortino, retired from the United States Marine Corps, a patriotic melody performed by the Murphy Family, and performances by Susan Carron.

Harrells Town Clerk Cindy Ezzell, who serves as program coordinator, said she was happy people came to celebrate and honor the deceased soldiers during the 20th annual event.

“We always look forward to this event,” Ezzell said. “Every year, for the last 20 years, we have taken this day to remember those who fought for our country.”

Mayor James Moore was also pleased with the turnout, which featured a march to the park led by the Sampson County Firemen’s Association Honor Guard.

“We’re just so glad that we can continue to come together and think about the sacrifices that so many have made and recognize all the people who served,” Moore attested “We’re a small community but this means a lot to so many people.”

Following the reading of a proclamation from President Donald Trump, Sortino presented the flag to be honored. It was created to serve as a national symbol to acknowledge the sacrifices of men and women who served.

“We will always honor their selfless sacrifices and remember them individually by name,” Ezzell said to the audience, members who spent their Saturday morning watching the presentation.

While many people engage in leisure activities during the federal holiday, Moore said he was glad that people still take time to attend such events.

Each year, the names of local veterans are added to the town’s plaques as a way to show respect and appreciation for their service. This year, eight names were added to the already 170 names etched upon two plaques hanging in the town hall.

Those names added this year include John Harry Finocchiaro, Coast Guard; Ronald Dean Murphy, U.S. Army, Desert Storm; William Piner, Korean War; Ron Dean, United States Marines; James E. Tart, United States Army; Ernest Herndon, United States Army, Vietnam; Robert O. Sanderson, United States Army, World War II; and Jasper “Jack” Ezzell, United States Navy.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

