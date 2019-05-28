Garland hosts fair for Older Americans Month

Members of Hope 4 NC speaks with attendees of the Garland senior fair. - The Garland Senior Center receives plenty of visitors for Older Americans Month. - Site Manager Luciane Barksdale speaks to audience members about Older Americans Month. -

GARLAND — With a packed audience at the Garland Senior Center, Angela Faircloth had fun leading a Tai Chi demonstration.

“You learn how to breath correctly, you learn great posture and you learn what is natural,” said Faircloth about the martial art used for defense training, health benefits and meditation. “You know how water is good for the body, Tai Chi is good for the soul.”

As an instructor with the Sampson County Department of Aging, she enjoys teaching Tai Chi. The lesson was one of the moments shared among community members in celebration of Older Americans Month. A fair was recently held for the observance. For 2019, the theme is “Connect, Create, Contribute. Some of the other entertainment included line dancing from the Center for Health and Wellness Center, a cake walk, and music.

“It’s been wonderful and we got tons of people here from all over the county,” Faircloth said. “People old, people middle age and every walks of life are here. Everyone is just pulling together like a huge family and having a good time.”

In 1965, the older Americans Act was created to provide comprehensive services for older citizens. Legislation led to National Aging Network, which includes the Administration on Aging on the federal level, and other levels of state and local government.

Marie Faircloth, director of the Garland Senior Center, and Site Manager Luciane Barksdale were also pleased with the turnout and is looking forward to future events throughout the summer and beyond.

“I think it’s wonderful that everybody can come together and unite with each other and be on one accord,” Barksdale. “It’s just so exciting for everyone to come out and enjoy the activities.”

Barksdale was also grateful for the vendors who provided important information and services to seniors. A free meal was provided by Gibbs Catering Service.

Angela Bass, a community relations specialist for 3HC (Home Health and Hospice Care, Inc) said the Garland senior fair is one of her favorite events in Sampson County.

“Marie Faircloth does a great program and I always look forward to coming to this every year,” Bass said.

The purpose of the Older Americans Month observance is to encourage people to connect with friends, family and services that support participation; create by engaging in activities that promote learning, health and personal enrichment; and contribute time, talent and life experience to benefit others.

Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy expressed how she was glad to see hundreds of people enjoy the festivities. Nutrition sites and senior centers around Sampson County traveled to the town to celebrate Older Americans Month.

“This is a marvelous occasion for all of our older Americans and I’m thankful that everyone can come and enjoy this beautiful day,” Murphy said. “It’s very significant to our community, Garland and Sampson County.”

Members of Hope 4 NC speaks with attendees of the Garland senior fair. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_GS_2.jpg Members of Hope 4 NC speaks with attendees of the Garland senior fair. The Garland Senior Center receives plenty of visitors for Older Americans Month. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_GS_3.jpg The Garland Senior Center receives plenty of visitors for Older Americans Month. Site Manager Luciane Barksdale speaks to audience members about Older Americans Month. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_GS_1.jpg Site Manager Luciane Barksdale speaks to audience members about Older Americans Month.