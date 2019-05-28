Sampson Schools honors students

Justin Edgerton receives praise for becoming a leader in the SkillsUSA program. - Carlos Garcia Leal honored for artwork. - Students from Midway High School’s Youth Legislative Assembly receives certificates for their participation in the program. -

Students from Sampson County Schools were recently honored by the district for their achievements beyond the classroom.

During a May meeting for the Board of Education, Justin Edgerton of Midway High School (MHS) was recognized for becoming a SkillsUSA officer for the State of North Carolina. The organization teaches leadership, citizenship and character development for technical skills training.

To become a state officer, Edgerton had to complete an application process which took a few months to finish. During the conference, an interview process involved speaking in front of 3,000 people and delivering a speech. Edgerton also answered questions at a delegate session.

The rising junior was one of seven high school students selected for the 2019-2020 academic period. Last year, he served as a regional reporter for SkillsUSA and vice president for the MHS chapter.

MHS’s Youth Legislative Assembly (YLA) participants were also recognized for their accomplishments. YLA is a mock legislative session with students voicing their opinions and vote on issues concerning about local, state, and national government. A three-day session is modeled after the North Carolina General Assembly.

At the end of the program, a report is drafted and sent to the governor and legislators. The program allows high school students to have a better understanding of how government works on different levels. Participants are Abbie Matthews, Ashlyn Honeycutt, Miranda Holmes, Jordan Jackson, Cullen Faircloth, Thornton Baggett, Luke Strickland, Konnor Brown, Karaline Hammond, Quinn Schmidlin, Page-Kash Perry and the advisor, Susan Mills.

During the board meeting, Carlos Garcia Leal was honored for his artwork. His drawing was selected among 200 students for the NC Farm Workers Institute. The artwork was used for the cover of the organization’s program. He was given an award and cash prize for his work.