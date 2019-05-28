Rebuilding a community

File photo Clinton Mayor Lew Starling at last year’s National Night Out. - File photo Juan Pablo, the mascot for the All-America City Committee, enjoys spending time at Newkirk Park. - File photo The Newkirk Park Advisory Committee has worked to rebuild the park and make it safe for citizens. - File photo National Night Out is held each year as a way to bring the community together. - - File photo - -

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on community projects being spotlighted in the City of Clinton’s pursuit of the All-America City Award. It is one of 20 finalists for the national designation.

A partnership between the Newkirk Park Advisory Committee and the Clinton Police Department has ignited revitalization and inspiration into a community once almost lost to crime.

That partnership is one of three projects being highlighted as part of the City of Clinton’s bid for the title of All-America City.

The park is centrally located in Clinton’s District 3, and was named for James L. Newkirk, a former councilman who continuously showed his dedication to the district and its residents. In the early 2000s, the crime rate in the neighborhoods surrounding the park started to spike, and the park became a hub of criminal activity.

Tired of feeling like a hostage in her own home, District 3 resident Nettie Pernell stepped up and formed the Advisory Committee, who started working to rebuild the park’s reputation and return it to the community asset it had once been.

“The revitalization of Newkirk Park has also benefited the community by providing opportunities for healthier lifestyles for our community,” Donald Edwards, Clinton’s police chief and advisory committee member, said. “Newkirk Park’s open space creates opportunities for variety of possible events, activities and classes.”

Along with the help of the city and local businesses, in 2010 the committee set a goal to raise funds that would rebuild the park by adding a walking trail and purchase new park equipment, all while working with the Clinton Police Department to rid the area of the crime that was taking over the neighborhood. The walking trail was completed two years later, and the police department stepped up and began implementing a community policing policy.

All of that work and effort paid off in 2012 when the park was rededicated and the City’s mission to be rich in clean and safe neighborhoods was restored. Since that time, the rate of criminal activity has seen a drastic decrease.

In 2011, the Clinton Recreation and Parks Department partnered with the Clinton Public Works Department to develop a paved trail that encompassed the entire park. Playground improvements occurred in 2017 including a new swing set and “safe fall” materials that make the playgrounds meet safety standards. The outdoor basketball court was expanded and updated in 2015. An investment has been made by the community through bench donations, which have been placed along the paved trail. These renovations were another way to welcome residents to the park and create a healthy and safe community atmosphere.

According to Edwards, the Clinton Police Department has long recognized that simply hosting community events is not enough, and local law enforcement agencies must be engaged in the community. The local department established key operational objectives, mainly focusing on community policing and crime reduction — especially in the District 3 areas.

For the last two years, Newkirk Park Advisory Committee has hosted National Night Out, a community-wide event that strengthens the relationship between citizens and the local law enforcement. During National Night Out, local civic groups, organizations, agencies and churches provide a variety of opportunities for the community to gather information on resources provided locally.

“As a city, we are proud of our National Night Out event because it brings the community together to promote safe neighborhoods, builds trust between law enforcement and citizens, and puts the spotlight on one of our main, local attractions,” Edwards noted.

In partnership with the Recreation and Parks Department, the Advisory Committee hosts various activities and events throughout the year at the park as a way to bring the community together. Those events include an annual Easter egg hunt, day camps, church functions and family reunions.

Since 2011 when the police department adopted more of a community policing philosophy, the crime rates in the neighborhoods surrounding Newkirk Park have dropped 56 percent. Purposeful collaborations and inclusive decision-making have benefited the community by increasing trust and communication between citizens and law enforcement.

Newkirk Park brings life back into District 3

