Jones to retireafter 45 years of dental service

Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Debbie Jones is retiring after 45 years of service as a dental hygienist. - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Dr. David Kunzman, dentist, is congratulating Debbie Jones for her years of service as a dental hygienist. - Courtesy photo Debbie Jones spends time at the dental office with her grandson Thomas Hare. - Courtesy photo Brett Jones, receives dental care from his mother, Debbie Jones. - -

As a dental hygienist, Debbie Jones cleaned millions of teeth for more than four decades.

Inside the office of Dr. David Kunzman in Clinton, she enjoys spending time with more than 1,500 people a year. After 45 years of service in the field, Jones is saying goodbye when she retires at the end of May. The patients were more than just people who walked in and out of offices during appointments — she considered them friends.

“You develop such a relationship with them,” she said. “You see them twice a year and a small community overlaps. Some of them are at my church and some of them are just out and about.”

Those relationships with people of all ages involved visits with different generations from the same family, starting with children on up to great-grandparents. She enjoyed many moments in the office as a dental hygienist. One of the funniest times was working with a patient with a full beard and while working on his his teeth, a polisher caught some of his whiskers.

“He laughed and I laughed and I see him to this day,” she said. “He’ll take his hands and throw them up in his face. We still laugh about that.”

Through the years, Jones also learned about agriculture by cleaning the teeth of farmers.

“I’m interested in what they do,” Jones said about forming relationships. “It’s more than just teeth in here, it’s the story of people.”

Along with cleaning, some of her duties include scheduling patients, X-rays and providing visitors with dental care information.

She grew up in Maysville, a town 16 miles north of Jacksonville. After graduating from White Oak High School, Jones began her journey at Coastal Carolina Community College.

“I wasn’t afraid of the dentist,” Jones said about her days as youth. “I always had a good dental experience. A lot of people don’t like the dentist and they come in a little fearful … not as much now as years ago because we’re better at comfort and taking care of people. That scare factor is not as great.”

She was one of the first students enrolled in the college’s dental hygiene program. With her degree and training, Jones’ first job was in Jacksonville at the office of Dr. Wade Ward. She spent 15 years there.

“The lord blessed me and he put me on this path,” Jones said. “For my first job, there was one opening in Jacksonville at the time when I graduated and I got that job.”

In 1990, she moved to Clinton and began subbing in local offices before she accepted a position with Kunzman in 1993. She’s proud to call Sampson County home.

“Clinton welcomed me in because I wasn’t native to Sampson County, but I feel like I am now because we lived here almost 30 years,” she said. “That’s what I feel good about. People trust you and like you and you take care of them.”

Kunzman praised Jones for many years of service and said she’s always been dedicated to providing the best care for her patients. Jones said she enjoyed working with Kunzman in Clinton.

“That’s just the kind of person Debbie is,” Kunzman said. “”It’s sad to lose her, but I’m happy for her … It’s more happiness than sadness. With the retirement, I always thought that if she has the same dedication that she has at work, she going to have a heck of a retirement.”

During her retirement, Jones is planning to travel with her husband Darrell Jones and spend time with her five grandsons. She is an active member of First United Methodist Church and is part of the Chancel Choir. Together they have two children, Brett Jones, a certified public accountant with DuBose Strapping; and Kristen Hare, a school teacher in Raleigh.

“Dental hygiene has been good to me and it’s given me opportunities to work, to be a mom, and to be a provider,” she said. “I took care of my family and my son was worried about who was going to take care of his teeth now, because he’s never had anybody else. I said they’ll clean teeth before me and they’ll clean teeth after me.”

But Jones also emphasized that she’s going to remember the special people who came to her office when she’s enjoying her retirement in in Sampson County.

“We’re a small town, so you may see them at the grocery story,” Jones said. “That’s what I’m telling everybody, ‘see you at the grocery store.’”

Debbie Jones is retiring after 45 years of service as a dental hygienist. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Jones_1.jpg Debbie Jones is retiring after 45 years of service as a dental hygienist. Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Dr. David Kunzman, dentist, is congratulating Debbie Jones for her years of service as a dental hygienist. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Jones_3.jpg Dr. David Kunzman, dentist, is congratulating Debbie Jones for her years of service as a dental hygienist. Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Debbie Jones spends time at the dental office with her grandson Thomas Hare. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Jones_2.jpg Debbie Jones spends time at the dental office with her grandson Thomas Hare. Courtesy photo Brett Jones, receives dental care from his mother, Debbie Jones. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Jones_4.jpg Brett Jones, receives dental care from his mother, Debbie Jones. Courtesy photo

Dental hygienist shares love of working with patients

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.