Shrek auditions complete, rehearsals to begin

Auditions for our next musical were a success over the weekend as over 70 children and adults came out for a role in our upcoming musical, Shrek.

Shrek the Musical is a musical written by David Lindsay-Abaire with music written by Jeanine Tesori. It is based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek and the 1990 book, Shrek!, written by William Steig. The show will be filled with lots of energy and actors ready to portray their roles for you. We hope that you will begin making plans to see this fun, family-friendly production. Our production dates are Thursday – Sunday, July 25 – August 4. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. This show will have lots of dancing, singing and lots of laughs. We hope to see you there.

In the next few weeks, we will be having graduations all over our county and I would like to highlight seniors in our area that have been part of our SCT family. Today’s highlight is on Maura Westbrook. Maura is the daughter of Brent and Michelle Westbrook and will be attending UNC Chapel Hill in the fall majoring in psychology. When asked which production she enjoyed participating in the most at SCT, Maura said, “FAME – the cast was great and the show itself was fun.” Maura has been in numerous shows at SCT and during her high school career at Clinton High School, she has been Miss Fayetteville’s Outstanding Teen and is the reigning Miss Clinton High School.

