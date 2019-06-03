Relay for Hope

Survivors walk around the track during Relay for Life. - Cancer survivors sign their names, next to their handprint. - Omega Herring sings the National Anthem as Ashanti Jacobs, Miss Relay for Life for Sampson County; and volunteer Rhonda Lockamy place their hands over their hearts. - Supporters show hope for cancer patients. - - Aundria Grady paints the hands of cancer survivors with the assistance of volunteer LaQuaisha Oates. - - Survivors begin the walk during Relay for Life. - - The walk continues in Sampson County. - -

During the annual Relay for Life, Cortney Guerin shared her personal battle against cancer in front of a crowd of supporters.

“I remember hearing the doctor say cancer and I froze,” she said. “I didn’t cry but I first thought of my kids who were 18, 12 and 9 at the time.”

In 2016, the 36-year-old was diagnosed with Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) — a condition where cells that line milk ducts of the breast become cancerous. Guerin was just one of many people spreading messages of hope during Relay for Life, which celebrates cancer survivors and remembering people who passed away. Funds from the event support the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Guerin continued to talk about her fight which involved a lumpectomy, radiation and other treatments.

“During all this I knew God had me. I knew in my heart then that I was going through this to learn to trust Him,” she said. “During the radiation I had my ups and downs but I was always brave to show my kids that I was getting through.”

She’s currently on a path of being cancer free. In addition to treatments and online research from the American Cancer Society, she uses faith to keep her going.

“He got me through a lot,” Guerin said. “Realize, that you have to live your life, don’t feel like you’re just going to die. Live your life like you always do and have the family support.”

Jason Guerin, her husband, is staying by her side during the battle. Like Cortney, he also appreciates the support Relay from life receives from the community. When it comes to receiving medical care, Jason believes it’s important for patients to find doctors they feel comfortable with.

“She switched doctors in the beginning because it wasn’t a comfortable situation,” Jason said. “The doctors she has now are great.”

During the event, supporters walked around the track, led by survivors. The first event for Sampson County was held in 1996 and since that time, more than $3 million was raised to support ACS. During the Friday event, more than 20 teams participated with members collecting $53,000. More than 500 luminaries were placed around the track and throughout the stadium to represent people affected by cancer. Cadets from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy assisted with the process.

Brittany Holloman, a regional representative for the American Cancer Society, enjoyed the turnout during the the event, which was cut short because of thunderstorms. An abbreviated luminary ceremony was held before it began to rain. Next year, she would like to see more people involved with the community rallying around it. During the Friday event, more than 20 teams participated with members collecting $53,000.

“I’m proud of the people who supported us,” she said.

Terri Byrd, a cancer survivor, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. Along with her husband, she’s been participating for more than 20 years. She hopes cancer is something future generations will not have to suffer from. This year, she lost several family members and friends to cancer.

“We want to help find cures for it,” Byrd said. “That’s why we’re here. We have to raise money. My husband and myself are prime examples of what research can do to save people. That’s why we do it.”

Michelle Parker, volunteer and one of several organizers, said she wanted to give a huge heartfelt thanks to everybody who continues to show support.

“Cancer has not gone away and we still need to support Relay for Life,” Parker said. “I’m so thankful for everybody who continues to support.”

Fight against cancer continues in Sampson

