CFD takes part in smoke-alarm event

Smoke alarms are a key part of fire safety in the home, and members of the Clinton Fire Department are working hard canvassing the area to distribute more than 50 alarms to area residents.

In the last 10 years, the Clinton Fire Department has responded to more than 250 cooking fires within the city’s coverage area. According to Clinton Fire Chief Stephen Lovette, cooking fires are the number one cause of residential dwelling fires — leaving the local department to take a stand.

The Clinton Fire Department has partnered with the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal to distribute the alarms, free of charge, while providing homeowners with a fire safety checklist.

The smoke alarms are 10-year lithium ion alarms, which means there are no batteries to replace when used in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendation.

Members of the fire department went door-to-door to leave informational door hangers for residents to arrange for the installation of up to four smoke alarms per home.

Lovette said a smoke alarm can make a difference in saving lives when a fire breaks out in a home.

“People often forget about their smoke alarms, and making sure they have one,” Lovette said. “That’s what we are doing. Making sure the alarms are in the homes, where they can make a difference.”

Roughly three out of every five fire deaths happens in homes with no smoke alarms or alarms that aren’t working.

As part of the canvassing event, engineer Robert Rosario and fireman Gerald Lee traveled to the home of Mary Murray, who, prior to the department’s visit, did not have any smoke alarms in her home.

“The ones I had were electric and they stopped working,” Murray shared. “I have planned on replacing them, but I didn’t know who I could get to come in and do the electrical work.”

While installing the alarms in Murray’s home, Rosario said it was important to have smoke alarms inside and outside each bedroom and sleeping area. In Murray’s home, Rosario and Lee installed a smoke alarm inside each bedroom and in the main living area that is centrally located.

“I’ve been worried,” Murray shared. “During the night, a plug could have gone bad or any little thing could go wrong. Now, my mind is at ease knowing I have the smoke alarms in the house.”

Clinton resident David Frontis said he has smoke alarms in his home, but would spread the work to his neighbors about the department’s efforts to get homes equipped in the event of a fire.

“Not having a smoke alarm is how someone can get hurt or killed,” Frontis said.

Smoke alarms should be a part of every home’s fire escape plan. When alarms are installed inside a home, residents are given an early warning of danger and more time to get out of a house safely.

An resident who has concerns about the smoke alarms in their home, should call the Clinton Fire Department at 910-299-4902.

Clinton Fire Department Captain Robbie Owens and fireman Chris Norris talk with Clinton resident David Frontis. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Alarm-1.jpg Clinton Fire Department Captain Robbie Owens and fireman Chris Norris talk with Clinton resident David Frontis. Clinton Fire Department engineer Robert Rosario prepares to install a smoke alarm at a resident’s home. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Alarm-2.jpg Clinton Fire Department engineer Robert Rosario prepares to install a smoke alarm at a resident’s home. Clinton fireman Gerald Lee installs a smoke alarm in a home. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Alarm3.jpg Clinton fireman Gerald Lee installs a smoke alarm in a home.

Firemen canvass neighborhoods with safety tips

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

