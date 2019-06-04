Sampson’s oldest veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Bernice Carter, age 24. - Carter celebrates his 100th birthday. - Bernice Carter and his family. -

Bernice Carter recently celebrated a century of life during a special day with his family.

The Sampson County native celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, June 1. According to his loved ones, he’s the oldest living veteran in the county.

“He’s proud of his service and would have stayed as long as they wanted him to, but he was very sick and they decided it would be better for him not to continue on,” said Carolyn Carter Murray, his daughter. “He’s a very big patriot and he’s likes things done right.”

In 1919, he was born and raised by John Wright Carter and Maggie Mae Fryar Carter. Later in life, he enlisted with the U.S. Army in 1942. He was stationed in Illinois and Fort Knox, Kentucky. Carter got a severe sinus affection and spent six weeks in the hospital and lost a lot of weight during that time. He was about 100 pounds.

“It was hard, but he got along with the people there and he enjoyed the camaraderie,” Murray said.

One of the memories of his service was camping in huts outside around a lake and building a bridge across a smaller lake at night, with no lights. Another story was staying in the baggage compartment above the seats of the bus.

“There was no room to sit down and he stood,” Murray said. “After awhile he was so tired that he moved some of the suit cases around and crawled up there and went to sleep.”

He was discharged in 1943 and several years later, he married Thelma Boyette. Carter’s children are Carolyn Carter Murray, Donald Franklin Carter, Jimmy Wright Carter and Teresa Carter Transou. He also has nine grandchildren and four-great grandchildren.

After his military service, Carter spent a lot of time planting trees for Weyerhauser. He currently lives near the the Ingold area.

Close to 200 people attended his birthday celebration with a fish dinner.

“When he turned 90, we told him that if he makes it to 100, we’ll give him a big party,” Murray said.

Bernice Carter, age 24. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Carter_1_24.jpg Bernice Carter, age 24. Carter celebrates his 100th birthday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Carter_3.jpg Carter celebrates his 100th birthday. Bernice Carter and his family. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Carter_2.jpg Bernice Carter and his family.