The Clinton Lions Club met with recipients of scholarships for 2019. Recipients were Jana Hunter of Lakewood High School, who was awarded the Roland Heath Memorial Scholarship; and Carter Lowe of Clinton High School, who was awarded the Street Richardson Memorial Scholarship. Pictured are Club vice president Eleanor Bradshaw, Carter Lowe, Jana Hunter, and Club secretary and Scholarship Committee chairperson Pam McGuirt.

