Spencer -

Authorities with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing teen with Sampson County ties.

Caitlin Spencer, 16, was last seen Friday, April 26, 2019, in Burgaw.

According to Pender County Sheriff’s captain James Rowell, since her disappearance, Spencer has been classified as a runaway.

“It is believed she is in the Currie area of Pender County,” Rowell said in a statement.

As a ward of the Sampson County Department of Social Services, officials with the local department are also enlisting the assistance of the public in locating the missing teenager.

Spencer is described as a white female, age 16, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is reportedly 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Spencer or her location is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212 or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Spencer

From staff reports