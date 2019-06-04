FAISON — Ms. Brenda Marie Thompson, 58, of Lake Artesia Road, Faison, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 7, at 3 p.m. at Poplar Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Ray Smith and the Rev. David Williams officiating.

Brenda was born on October 25, 1960 in Duplin County to William Thompson and the late, Pansy Teachey Thompson. She was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church. She had a passion for quilting, having handmade countless quilts over the years. She took great pride in her craft and quilting the “old-school” way. She donated several of her quilts to the VFW in Clinton, Helping Hands of Sampson County and the Sampson County Agriculture Extension Office. Her works of art will be cherished for years to come, especially by her family and friends.

She leaves behind her three sons, whom she adored: Sam Williams of Faison, Emmitt Jackson of Clinton and Johnny Jackson of Faison; and her daddy, William Thompson.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 6, from 7-9 p.m. at Royal-Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sampson County VFW Post 547, 150 Veterans Lane, Clinton, NC 28328.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the family.