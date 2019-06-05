Smithfield Foods ensures good environment for neighbors

During a rehabilitation of Smithfield Food’s four-million-gallon, above-ground wastewater tank, the industry officials worked locally to fund a geodesic dome to cover the tank, a $1.6 million improvement not legally required. - A look inside the four-million-gallon wastewater tank, now covered by Smithfield Foods, which wasn’t mandated to do so. - In an effort to go above and beyond environmental regulatory requirements, Smithfield embarked on a venture in 2017 to ensure operations at the facility do not negatively impact neighbors. - A geodesic dome is one of many steps taken by Smithfield Foods to ensure environmental safety for neighbors. - -

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on community projects being spotlighted in the City of Clinton’s pursuit of the All-America City Award. It is one of 20 finalists for the national designation.

Smithfield Foods, a $15 billion company, and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer, has joined with the City of Clinton in a partnership that has the local business taking responsibility for and working to continuously lessen the environmental footprint.

That partnership is one of three projects being highlighted as part of the City of Clinton’s bid for the title of All-America City.

Environmental laws and regulations administered by federal and state agencies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality ensure industry operations meet the rigorous environmental requirements dictated by their permits, however, Smithfield has gone even further.

“Smithfield has expended money and resources to be a good neighbor simply because it’s the right thing to do,” stressed Rick Bowen, environmental manager at Smithfield’s Clinton facility. “We want to be transparent and receptive to the thoughts, ideas, and opinions that come our way.”

The company has developed the Community Advisory Panel, which is just one of the ways Smithfield industry leaders give members of the community an opportunity to express their thoughts and concerns with regard to the industry. According to Bowen, he makes a point of visiting with neighbors of the industry, including a local Mexican restaurant, an elementary school, a funeral home, and a hardware store, listening to the owners discuss how the industry is doing, environmentally speaking.

Smithfield achieved ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system at the facility over a decade ago. This certification is considered the international gold standard for environmental management. To obtain certification, an organization must meet a rigorous and comprehensive set of requirements and criteria developed by more than 2,000 experts from around the world. It also requires independent audits by third parties. In fact, Smithfield was the first in its industry to achieve ISO 14001 certification for all its hog production and processing facilities worldwide.

The local industry didn’t stop there.

In an effort to go above and beyond environmental regulatory requirements, Smithfield embarked on a venture in 2017 to ensure operations at the facility do not negatively impact neighbors. The company’s 4 million gallon, above ground wastewater tank, was topped with a geodesic dome, covering the tank. While there was no legal requirement for this initiative, Smithfield officials felt it was the right thing to do.

“Our facility is surrounded by neighborhoods, churches, schools, and locally owned businesses,” Bowen said. “We value their contribution to the community and Smithfield wants to contribute to their quality of life and success. We are committed to being a good neighbor.”

Smithfield proves Bowen’s words on a regular basis by being a good corporate neighbor in a multitude of other ways. As an example, over the past five years, the local industry has embarked on 300 community outreach projects involving public schools, the community college, civic organizations, Emergency Medical Services, and the local United Way within its own workforce, which numbers more than 1,750 employees.

In the City’s application for All-America City status, the committee noted “Smithfield and the city forged a partnership long ago out of necessity, but government and industry leaders have found a way to extend that partnership into one with many benefits. While both the city and the industry understand their respective roles and the mandates required from an environmental standpoint, they work hand-in-hand in many cases to assist one another in areas of public works.”

Geodesic dome provides ‘cleaner’ environment

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

