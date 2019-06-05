As the Sampson County Board of Commissioners work to finalize plans for a 2019-2020 budget with $62.59 million, Fire Chief Alan Williams is asking them to consider a new truck and equipment for Taylors Bridge firefighters.

A public hearing was held Monday evening to give residents and officials time to express concerns. During that time, Williams addressed a request for money for the Taylors Bridge Fire and Rescue Department, which was previously turned down by commissioners. The proposal includes an increase with the fire tax rate for both of its established districts for an engine and equipment. He also wanted to clear up confusion about a proposed substation, south of Clinton, which requires a completion of a mapping survey first.

“The tax increase is completely separate from that,” he said. “The tax increase is to purchase a fire engine for the current Taylor’s Bridge Fire Department. “We have two fire engines, a 21-year-old and a 28-year-old and they’re slowly reaching the end of their service line.”

During a community meeting with nearby residents, Williams said there was no opposition to also purchasing equipment and protective gear for the firefighters. Health concerns were also brought up during the hearing.

“I currently have at the Taylors Bridge Fire Department, two retired fire fighters, that are taking chemotherapy treatment for cancer,” he said. “In the last four years, we lost two retired firefighters to cancer. It’s my job as fire chief to protect them the best way that we can and that’s why I reached out to ask you for the increase so we can buy better gear and better equipment.”

When asked if the cancer was related to fire incidents, Williams said he believes it is the case, while referencing a study saying that firefighters are six-times more likely than the general public to be affected by certain types of cancer. He stated that a new engine and gear includes new technology to help keep firefighters safe. The department does not have fire trucks with air bags or “clean cab” cancer fighting technology.

Williams added that they also assist Clinton during fire incidents

“We run a lot of calls,” he said.

The department wants to increase the tax rate in the rural fire protection and service district to 10 cents. Currently the rates for the districts are set at 7 cents and 3.5 cents, respectively. Williams said most areas with fire protection are taxed at 10 cents.

After the discussion, county officials said it was appropriate to make the request. If approved, Williams pointed out that it could take about 11 months for the department to receive a new fire truck. Each year, the cost increases about 6 percent.

“If I wait another year, it’s gong to be another 6 percent increase which equals about $25,000,” he said. “That’s why we requested it for this year.”

Commission Chairman Clark Wooten said the board will take the request into consideration, before acknowledging the work of the firefighters. Commissioner R. Jerol Kivett, thanked them too.

“I appreciate you were willing to come back to help us further understand and by all means, don’t leave here without knowing how much we appreciate you and your department’s service,” Wooten said.

The commissioners are scheduled to consider the requests and other budget matters during a budget work session, scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 10.

Fire Chief Alan Williams speaks to county commissioners about needs for the department.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]