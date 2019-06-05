‘Music In The Park’ coming to Garland

GARLAND — Behind a DJ table, Julian Carr is looking forward to watching community members dance at the Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park.

Along with the Town of Garland, Carr of Bad Boyz Entertainment is presenting the first-ever “Music In The Park,” scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the park located on South Bladen Avenue.

“We’re going to make it a fun, family event,” Carr said.

He came up the idea along with his wife Jeannie Carr, and plans got underway after he received permission from Mayor Winifred Murphy and town leaders.

“I wanted to donate my equipment and donate my time so everybody can come out and have a good time and enjoy it,” Carr said. “And here we are … June the 15th.”

During the annual Community Day event in Garland, Carr entertained the crowd for several years. With Hurricane Florence cancelling the fun, he’s looking forward to a crowd of people dancing to his music. All genres of music will be played during the night.

“Anything that someone comes out and request, I’m going to do my best to get it on for them,” Carr said about playing clean and edited music.

As Carr plays music, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy food from vendors. Some of the listed foods include funnel cakes, ice cream, nachos, french fries, pork skins. Refreshment will also be available for the public. Games are being setup for children as well. Event organizers are asking everyone to bring their beach chairs as they relax in the park.

After the first “Music In The Park,” event, Carr said he would like to have one each month.

“It’s something where the community can relax and enjoy and dance if they want to dance,” Carr said. “I have all of the line dance songs that out right and I have a really good time with Garland, I really do.”

By Chase Jordan

