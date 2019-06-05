Cast begins rehearsals for ‘Shrek’

- Brown -

Shrek the Musical rehearsals began this week with a large cast and lots of talent.

The production will begin Thursday, July 25 and end Aug. 4. The eight shows will feature over 70 actors and the cast is excited to learn the songs and dances and bring this comical fairy tale story to life.

Jonathan Daniels is back on the SCT stage as Shrek. Jonathan has been in two more productions at SCT — Mary Poppins as Mr. Banks and Beauty and the Beast where he portrayed the Beast. He appeared as Professor Henry Higgins in HRT’s My Fair Lady and he also writes and performs in numerous church plays. Jonathan serves as children and youth pastor at Benson Pentecostal Holiness Church and is married to Brandie. They have three children. Be sure to make plans to check out Jonathan and his fellow cast members in our upcoming production. It will be a great show for the summer and family-friendly too.

We are spotlighting students throughout the summer who have been part of our theatre family through the years. This week’s spotlight is on Konnor Brown. Konnor is the son of Kerry Brown and Jeffery Brown. Konnor is a graduate of Midway High School and is attending Marymount Manhattan in the fall — majoring in theatre and political science. Konnor has been in numerous productions at SCT including FAME and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He has also been involved in numerous productions throughout his school and community. Konnor attended Governors School last summer in theatre and we are thrilled to see what the future has in store for him.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_shrekpaper.jpg Brown https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_brown.jpg Brown