SECU awards five local scholarships

Hobbton High School’s Johnna Jordan and Leonard Henry. - Clinton High School’s Anna Blount and Dr. Linda Brunson. - Clinton High School’s Elizabeth Tart and Dr. Linda Brunson. - Union High School’s Cameron Baker and Renee White. - - Lakewood High School’s Jana Hunter and Arno Peterson. - -

CLINTON — State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) members via the SECU Foundation, presented $10,000 four-year college scholarships to five local graduating high school seniors for study at one of the 16 campuses in the University of North Carolina System. The scholarships were presented by SECU Advisory Board members during school award ceremonies.

Leonard Henry presented Hobbton High School senior Johnna Marie Jordan a scholarship for study at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington;

Dr. Linda Brunson presented Clinton High School senior Sarah Elizabeth Tart a scholarship for study at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington;

Dr. Linda Brunson presented Clinton High School senior Anna Camille Blount a scholarship for study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill;

Renee’ White presented Union High School senior Cameron Tyrese Baker a scholarship for study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill;

Arno Peterson presented Lakewood High School senior Jana Rachel Hunter a scholarship for study at North Carolina State University.

The SECU Foundation High School Scholarship is available to graduating public high school seniors who are either members of SECU or eligible for membership through a parent or guardian. Funded by Credit Union members, the $10,000 “People Helping People” Scholarship recognizes the recipient’s community involvement, leadership, character and integrity, as well as scholastic achievement. The funds are provided for tuition and university approved educational expenses over eight consecutive semesters. High School scholarships awarded for the 2019 academic year represent a $4.35 million investment in the educational goals of college-bound students.

Since its inception in 2005, the SECU Foundation “People Helping People” High School Scholarship program has provided over $56 million in scholarships for North Carolina high school seniors.