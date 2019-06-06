Students prepare for next step

Principal John Goode directs seniors at Lakewood High School during a class picture. - Seniors from Union High School’s Class of 2019 enjoy taking a funny picture together. - Students at Lakewood High School congratulate seniors as they walk through the halls. The students also received cheers from students at Roseboro Elementary School and Salemburg Elementary. - Tyndall - -

Seniors throughout Sampson County are ready to celebrate a major milestone in their educational journey as they prepare for graduation ceremonies.

Along with hundreds of educators, Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools always looks forward to this time of year. He applauded the work of educators in the area.

“Our teachers have done a fantastic job preparing the Class of 2019 for college and careers,” Bracy said. “This is a time for celebration and recognition of the accomplishment of these wonderful young men and women. We are excited to see what the future holds for these graduates. They will always be part of Sampson County.”

One of students thrilled to wear her cap and gown is Zannah Tyndall of Midway High School. She credited Midway for her success. Tyndall is sad about leaving the school where she formed many memories, but she’s looking forward to the future. In the fall, she will be attending North Carolina State University to study agricultural business management with plans to also major in communications.She’s excited about moving to Raleigh in a few months.

“I never lived in a city before like that and I’m excited about studying agriculture, which is something I love,” she said.

She was raised on a farm owned by her father Jason Tyndall, which helped her learn many values.

“Growing up on that farm has instilled values of hard work and the idea that not everything comes easy,” she said while talking about watching her parents operate the land. “I’m really excited about going to NC State and using those values that I learned growing up on the farm.”

During her years at Midway, Tyndall was involved in Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club and Beta Club, serving as Midway’s vice president. Another highlight of her involvement in the community was FFA, where she served as Midway’s president and president of the Southeast region. In the summer, she’s running for a state office within the organization.

“Hopefully, I’ll be able to represent midway on a state level,” she said.

Tyndall’s story of success is one of many throughout Sampson County School District. More than 200 students from Clinton City Schools are starting a new chapter in their educational journey as well.

“Our seniors, the Class of 2019 had a great year,” said Stuart Daughtery, principal of Clinton High School. “They’ve done well academically and athletically. We’re extremely proud of their accomplishments. As they move forward, we wish them the best. They represented Clinton High School and the Clinton community in a matter that we’re all proud of.”

Commencement Schedule

Clinton High School

9 a.m. Saturday, June 8

Football Stadium, 340 Indian Town Road, Clinton

Hobbton High School

4 p.m. Friday, June 7

Sampson County Exposition Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton

Lakewood High School

10 a.m. Friday, June 7

LHS Gymnasium, 245 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg

Midway High School

7 p.m. Friday, June 7

Sampson County Exposition Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton

Union High School

1 p.m. Friday, June 7

Sampson County Exposition Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton

Sampson schools to hold commencement ceremonies

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

