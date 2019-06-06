Murals ‘unveil’ gratitude

Kara Donatelli, Robert Hall, Kay Raynor, Wendy Carr and Debbie Roberts at the art unveiling earlier this week. - -

Public Works employees are seen daily throughout the city working to ensure residents can be proud to call Clinton home.

As a way to show appreciation for their hardwork and dedication to the city, the Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee recently honored the staff by unveiling two murals commissioned by local artist Robert Hall, who painted depictions of the employees dong their daily duties.

City of Clinton Public Works staff assist the other city employees in trash pick up, plant bed maintenance, installation of street pole banners, maintenance of the streets and sidewalks, as well as serve as staff for all downtown special events.

According to Mary Rose, planning director and Main Street Manager, the murals will be hung across from the Public Works main office on John Street at the Downtown Recycle Art Walk. DRAW has quickly become an area filled with works of art that have been contributed by local artists, including students in the Sampson Community College welding program, Kara Holland, Denise Hughes and students from Roseboro Elementary School and Sunset Avenue School.

Holland completed a community kitchen cabinet that offers food items to those in need, and Hughes designed a mural using plastic cups in partnership with the Simple Gifts Fund and Sampson Arts Council.

“We are pleased to add another component to DRAW which honors our Public Works employees who help make downtown Clinton and the entire city a clean and neat place to live and work,” Rose stated.

More than 40 Public Works employees attended the art unveiling Monday morning before beginning their work shift at 7:30 a.m. Also attending the event was Tom Hart, city manager; Daniel Ruggles, councilman; Hall, artist; Wendy Carr, Kara Donatelli and Debbie Roberts, design committee members; and Kay Raynor, promotion committee member.

Hall, who is from the Delway area of Sampson County, says he is excited about being a part of honoring the employees and beautifying the city.

”The guys really seemed to appreciate being thought of in this way, and I was pleased to be a part of helping create these pieces to honor them,” Hall said at the event.

Hall has also completed murals in the towns of Garland and Newton Grove.

“We are so excited Robert Hall was chosen to paint these murals of the City Public Works staff,” Donatelli said. “He is an extremely talented Sampson County artist and his artistic style was a perfect fit for this project. Robert’s art embodies Sampson County by seeking inspiration from the people, land, and culture that surrounds him. Since he is a local artist, and many people know him personally, this provides a valuable connection between our community, the artist, and the work of art.”

Paintings to be part of downtown art project

