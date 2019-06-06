Reacting with love and respect

Do we the citizens of the United States of America, living in a land flowing with milk and honey — act and react with respect? This story stirred while reading in Ezra 5 16-17 about the citizens of Israel having some trouble with the government in the late 500s BC. Concern over troubles within America 2, 519 years later is a shot heard around the world for all people in all countries to Rise Up with Respect!

The Jewish people were eager to complete their temple that had been destroyed many years earlier by Babylon, but the government was not sure they should be rebuilding it. So, the governor sent a letter to King Darius with honest concerns. He shared the Jewish people’s conviction of clearance from the King and rebuilding the right thing to do. They stood strong in faith and action while waiting with respect as God took care of the situation.

The governor’s word from King Darius confirmed the Jewish people did have permission to rebuild from King Cyrus but they waited instead of going forth during his reign. Waiting can cause detours to the plans God has for each of us. King Darius could have ignored the governor’s letter, called for an internal investigation, formed committees to study the situation, or vetoed the rebuilding of the temple. Instead, he sent word to the governor for rebuilding to resume. King Darius’s research revealed the Jews were being truthful as he responded respectfully to the Jewish people’s plea and Governor’s letter and rebuilding resumed. Sharing parts of King Darius’ respectful response from Ezra 6 shows the power of integrity and good character. Oh, that leaders all across God’s creation would read this story in Ezra with convicted hearts to lead with dignity, act and react with respect, be honest, fair, faithful, and stand firm on the promises of Christ our King.

“Leave the work on this house of God alone; let the governor of the Jews and the Jewish elders rebuild this house of God on its site. Also, I issue a decree as to what you are to do for the rebuilding of this house of God: the full cost is to be paid to these people from the royal treasury out of the taxes of the provinces west of the River, and that without delay. Whatever is needed, let it all be given to them daily without fail, so that they may offer pleasing sacrifices to the God of heaven and pray for the life of the king and his sons… May the God who has caused His Name to dwell there overthrow any king or people who attempt to alter this command, so as to destroy this house of God in Jerusalem. I, King Darius, have issued this decree; let it be carried out quickly and with due diligence.” Ezra 6: 7-12

This story shows the power of respectfully, honestly, fairly, acting and reacting when all people involved in situations at any level do what is right and good in God’s sight!

Rebuilding of the temple came with obstacles and persecution; yet, the Israelites reacted respectfully instead of rioting and rousing sentiment through cries of being entitled. They pressed forward with great effort and reaped the fruit of their labor with dignity and honor for God. Plus, the rebuilding was paid for by the government.

King Darius respectfully honored the decree issued by King Cyrus in his first year of leadership. The Jewish people did not take the easy way out or react rebelliously. They waited respectfully for word to go ahead and worked diligently to get the job done.

Now is the time for all people to pray about the state of affairs in our world. May this story stir in hearts of leaders at all levels and we the people – who have power through the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit – to rebuild what the enemy is destroying…hearts, homes, honor for God’s Word and way, and hope for life here and eternity in heaven!

God did not make us to cower in fear, act disrespectful, or take the easy way out. Now is the time for all Christians to Rise Up with Respect and React in love … the Israelites did ( after going ‘round and ‘round mountains and messing up)! Let their story restore diligence in our hearts to faithfully serve the Lord! Then, our world can be great again with humbled hearts and eyes on Him!

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

